How Sooners QB Dillon Gabriel is 'on the money' entering second year with OU football

NORMAN — Dillon Gabriel was solid last season as OU’s starting quarterback.

He threw for 3,168 yards and 25 touchdowns with just six interceptions. He ran for six more scores.

But heading into Saturday’s season opener at home against Arkansas State (11 a.m., ESPN), Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said he’s expecting much more than just solid.

“I’m looking for him to be dominant and play really, really well at a championship level,” Lebby said. “Expect that. He expects that. And so excited for him to get on the grass Saturday morning.”

Gabriel embraces the expectations.

“It’s what I came here to do,” Gabriel said. “It’s getting outside of your comfort zone and trying to get to a level that you always wanted to be at. For me, it’s high expectations but also something I really want to achieve. It’s all part of it.”

Those around the program said the redshirt senior quarterback has not only taken steps forward in leadership but also on the field, being more crisp with his throws — especially on deep balls — and making better decisions.

“His skill level has gone up even more. He’s on the money. Dime time,” defensive end Ethan Downs said. “Like he’s literally hitting everything when we’re going team-on-team or whatever it is. He’s hitting it on the money every time. And he’s faster. He’s smarter.”

The Hawaiian native’s laid-back demeanor has rubbed off on the rest of the team, on both sides of the ball, imparting confidence to those around him.

“His character, it’s a lot different from a lot of quarterbacks I’ve been around,” Downs said. “He’s a very mellow guy and it makes the room comfortable. Not laid back in like a chill mode, but laid back like, ‘Hey, this guy is one of us.’ He’s not egotistical. He’s not standing out and trying to be the center of attention, he’s pouring into all the guys at all times.

“So he’s a great teammate.”

Even though Gabriel had played in Lebby’s system before, early in his career at UCF, it still took some time for Gabriel to adjust to playing in the system at OU.

Improved communication, decision-making and better throws setting up Dillon Gabriel for success in second season as OU's starting quarterback.

The increased comfort level for Gabriel is manifested in improved communication between the offensive coordinator and quarterback.

“I think he understands more than ever why I’m calling the play that I’m calling and the intent of it,” Lebby said. “I think that’s a huge deal. If you go and try to attack defenses and situationally, understand why I’m calling things. He’s thinking like we do as a staff, which is a big part of it.”

That communication goes both ways.

“More in-depth conversations,” Gabriel said. “I think my freshman year, it was very simple. I kind of can’t really explain what I was seeing. But now it’s just being able to be more complex and get things changed a little faster. And then likewise, when I get out there, just having another coaching on the field and being able to be that voice for the boys. (I’m) able to see everything and relay that over just so we’re all on the same page.”

That improved communication has shown itself in the lead-up to the season, teammates said.

“I feel like he knows everything now,” offensive tackle Tyler Guyton said. “We’re changing looks, we’re changing calls. Everything is different. I have no doubt that he’s going to do amazing. I can’t wait to block for him.“He’s a different type of leader. I see it, man. I see the vision. I see the greatness coming. I feel it. I know it, man.”

OU vs. Arkansas State

KICKOFF: 11 a.m. Saturday at Owen Field in Norman (ESPN)

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football: Dillon Gabriel matures heading into Year 2 with Sooners