Sooners QB Caleb Williams named to Pro Football Focus’ Team of the Week

Caleb Williams took the college football world by storm two weeks ago when he helped orchestrate an incredible second-half comeback against the Texas Longhorns.

Williams doubled down on that performance in his first career start for the Sooners going 18 of 23 for 295 yards and four touchdowns through the air as well as 66 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The true freshman was recognized with the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week award for that performance.

Each week over at Pro Football Focus, they select their team of the week and players of the week, both from the Power Five and the Group of Five. And this week’s player of the week award goes to Caleb Williams.

Williams just had one of the best starting debuts PFF College has ever seen. He earned an elite PFF grade for the game and guided Lincoln Riley‘s offense to 0.41 expected points added (EPA) per play against TCU, the Sooners’ highest single-game mark against an FBS opponent since Week 6 of the 2019 season when they thrashed Kansas 45-20. The true freshman quarterback didn’t record a single-quarterback fault incompletion and went an astounding 10-of-14 for 202 yards and four touchdowns on passes thrown 10 or more yards downfield. He also broke five tackles and busted off two 20-yard runs on six designed quarterback runs. – Treash

More than the stats, it was the way Williams and the offense looked with him behind center. He was in control and decisive with the football in his hands. His ability to run put so much stress on the TCU defense that it left receivers in one-on-one coverage and gave more time for the offensive line to get to their blocking assignments in the running game.

If the first six quarters of the Caleb Williams experience is any indication, then the true freshman quarterback will be in store for many more accolades as he and the Sooners continue their pursuit of a seventh-straight Big 12 championship and a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Caleb Williams has more to prove to thrust himself into the national award conversations. Still, if the production and the results from the last two weeks continue, it won’t be long until his name is mentioned among college football’s best.

