Sooners Punter Michael Turk named Big 12 Co-Special Teams Player of the Week

Oklahoma Sooners punter Michael Turk has been named as the Big 12’s Co-Special Teams Player of the Week.

Turk, better known as “Hangtime,” booted six punts for the Sooners against the Cyclones. Those six punts had an average of 49.3 yards. His longest punt of the day was a 61-yarder, and he pinned the Cyclones within their own 20-yard-line twice.

He also was credited with his first career touchdown pass on this beauty of a fake field goal.

OKLAHOMA FAKE FIELD GOAL FLIP 😱 The Sooners pass up the three in favor of six. 🎥 @CFBONFOXpic.twitter.com/ej9oM6KMIv — The Athletic CFB (@TheAthleticCFB) October 29, 2022

Turk also had a 100.0 QBR on the day. ESPN College Game Day’s Pat McAfee would be proud of the way Turk is representing “For the Brand.”

In what will be his last season in a Sooners uniform, Turk is 6th in the nation in punt average. When the OU offense stumbled without Dillon Gabriel, Turk was there to at least flip the field for the OU defense.

Fans might remember Turk’s 85-yard punt against the Longhorns last year. He kicked the ball from the Sooners’ five-yard-line. It ended up in the Longhorns’ endzone.

