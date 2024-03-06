Sooners pull off comeback win on senior night

Mar. 5—Oklahoma's typical go-to option in late-game situations was stuck on the bench with an injury during one of the Sooners' biggest moments of the season so far.

Head coach Porter Moser said after the game that Javian McCollum injured his shoulder at practice the day before. Still, in a tight game with just over 15 seconds remaining McCollum typically would've been who the Sooners would get the ball to.

Trailing by two points, the Sooners had an inbounds pass under their own basket and drew up a play for Le'Tre Darthard to get the ball in the corner.

He had enough room to get the shot off and buried it to give the Sooners a one-point lead with 15 seconds left.

Cincinnati was fouled on the ensuing possession, but only hit one of two from the line. The Sooners held the Bearcats to just four points in overtime to hang on for a comeback win on senior night.

Darthard led all scorers with 18 points in the 74-71 win.

The Bearcats opened the game on a 7-0 run and the Sooners didn't score their 10th point in the game until more than halfway through the first half. Oklahoma went 2-9 from the field during that stretch, while Cincinnati hit eight of its first nine shots.

The Bearcats led by as many as 13 points, but turnovers allowed the Sooners to claw their way back into the game heading into halftime.

Rivaldo Soares hit two 3-pointers and finished the half with 10 points. His step-back 3 with 0:40 seconds remaining gave the Sooners their first lead of the game, but the Bearcats scored late to take a 28-27 lead into the break.

The Sooners ended up shooting better in the first half than the second half, but forced more missed shots and took advantage of their free throw opportunities. They went to the line 23 times in the second half and only missed two.

Darthard went 9-10 from the free throw line in the second half.

Oklahoma gave up more offensive boards (13-8), but score more second chance points (21-10) and the team offensive rebound that set up Darthard's 3 might've saved the game.

The Sooners improve to 20-10 with the win and 8-9 in conference play. Tuesday marked the Sooners' final home game as members of the Big 12 Conference.

Up Next

The Sooners close out the regular season on Saturday on the road against Texas. The game will tip off at 1 p.m. on ESPN.

Tarik Masri is the sports editor for The Transcript covering OU athletics and area sports. You can reach him by emailing tarik@normantranscript.com