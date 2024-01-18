Sooners pull away in second half, snap two-game skid

Jan. 17—Just as Oklahoma started to show signs of pulling away, West Virginia's Noah Farrakhan drove to his right and threw down a powerful one-handed dunk.

It seemed like exactly the kind of play the road underdogs needed, now trailing by 12 points in the second half. But moments later, the Mountaineers' leading scorer was called for a technical foul for his post-dunk celebration.

Coming out of a timeout, Javian McCollum knocked down both free throws to push the lead back up to 14 with just under 12 minutes remaining. Rivaldo Soares went on to knock down his second 3-pointer of the second half to give the Sooners their sixth-straight make over the last 5:54 of game time.

After a slow first half offensively, the Sooners exploded for 48 second-half points in a 77-63 win.

"I was just really excited our guys found a way to win," OU head coach Porter Moser said.

The win snaps a two-game losing streak and moves the Sooners to 11-0 in the Lloyd Noble Center this season.

Both sides struggled with turnovers and poor shooting in the first half. The Sooners scored just one more point than their season-low in any half this season (28 in the first half against North Carolina), but still led 29-25.

The Mountaineers led for 9:09 of game time in the first half and the Sooners led for 9:03.

During a stretch early in the game they missed 10 of their 11 shots from the field and saw the Mountaineers take a six-point lead.

The Sooners turned the ball over nine times in the first half alone.

"We've just got to be stronger with the ball," Moser said. "We've got to clean that up."

Jalon Moore's score to end the run ended up delivering a clear message — the Sooners weren't going away.

The 6-7 junior received a bounce pass off a pick-and-roll heading to the basket and jump stopped in traffic before rising up for a impressive one-handed dunk over two defenders.

Moore's dunk gave the Sooners new life and kickstarted a 12-2 run.

The Sooners ended up shooting 38% in an up-and-down first half, but bounced back to shoot 64% in the second. They also dominated the glass, 33-19, with 10 offensive rebounds.

Otega Oweh set a career-high with 10 rebounds and scored 12 points for his first career double-double. Oweh started the game missing his first eight shots before knocking down five of his last eight to finish the night.

"That's not having your defense dictate your offense," Moser said about Oweh's performance.

Moore led the Sooners in scoring with 16 points on an efficient 7-11 shooting and five rebounds.

The Mountaineers also improved their shooting in the second half, but couldn't keep up with the Sooners' offense.

Up Next

Oklahoma goes back on the road this weekend to face Cincinnati on Saturday at noon on ESPN+. The Sooners return to the Lloyd Noble Center on Tuesday to face Texas in the first of two Red River Rivalry games this season.

Wednesday's win moves them back to .500 in conference play (2-2). With Texas Tech falling on Wednesday to Houston, only Baylor (3-0) is still undefeated in conference play.

