Sooners pull away late in road win over Wichita State

Apr. 2—Oklahoma leaned on its defense and drew 13 walks to pull away from Wichita State late to snap a three-game losing streak.

The Sooners put two runs on the board in the second inning to take an early lead. Jackson Nicklaus was walked to leadoff the inning and Kendall Pettis was hit by a pitch before advancing to second on a passed ball.

That was just the beginning of the Shockers' pitching struggles in an 11-2 loss on Tuesday.

Over the first three innings the Sooners were either walked or hit by a pitch eight times. The midweek game served as a bullpen game for the 18-10 Shockers, who played nine pitchers with only five lasting longer than an inning.

The Sooners were outhit in the game 10-8, but played clean defense when runners got on base. They shut down a bases-loaded jam with a double play in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Oklahoma had a narrow 4-1 lead with the bases loaded and only one out.

Two innings later, the Sooners' offense finally broke through with four runs in the eighth. They scored two unearned runs on a balk and a wild pitch.

Michael Snyder scored another on an RBI-double into left field and then went on to steal home after a walk by Nicklaus.

The Sooners padded their lead with three runs on two hits in the ninth.

Kendall Pettis and Jaxon Willits led the team with two hits apiece. Willits also drove in two runs and was walked twice.

Oklahoma used eight pitchers that combined to allow just two walks and one extra-base hit. They struck out nine batters and allowed just one earned run.

The Shockers' lone unearned run came on a passed ball in the bottom of the third inning.

Up Next

The Sooners (16-12) will remain on the road this weekend for a three-game series with Oklahoma State. It will be the final series between the two programs before the Sooners move to the SEC next season.

The opener will be on Friday at 6 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN+.

