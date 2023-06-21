Sooners projected to play in the Alamo Bowl by 247Sports

We’ve hit that part of the summer where the anticipation is beginning to build toward week one. The 2023 college football season can get here fast enough.

To keep building that anticipation, national publications are releasing season predictions and bowl projections.

247Sports released their latest bowl projections ahead of the 2023 season.

This one had the Sooners in a bowl they are familiar with, having played in it just two years ago.

They have the Sooners taking on the Washington Huskies in the Alamo Bowl.

Brad Crawford with 247Sports said this is a make-or-break season for Brent Venables and Co.,

Should the Huskies finish short of the New Year’s Six, it’ll come via close losses to other Pac-12 elites. Consider Oregon in that group as well. That might be the toughest conference to call when you look at the wealth of quarterback talent out there. Brent Venables hopes to finish with a winning record in Year 2 with the Sooners. If not, the jeers begin and they will be loud. – Crawford, 247Sports

On the surface, the Alamo Bowl isn’t a bowl that’s going to get fans excited. It’s not the College Football Playoff or a New Year’s Six bowl, but in 2021 when the Sooners played in the Alamo Bowl, they had 10 wins going into that game. So, it’s not a terrible bowl to be a part of. There was much more disappointment with that season after being the favorites to win the Big 12 and struggling down the stretch, including a loss to Oklahoma State and the departure of Lincoln Riley the day after.

Crawford’s projections have Texas in the playoff, so you would hope the Sooners are at the least the Big 12 runner-up, earning an opportunity to play in one of those NY6 bowls.

Ultimately, we’ve said it a lot, a nine-plus win season has to happen, and it would be a great building block for Brent Venables and his staff.

Oklahoma is about winning championships, but you have to start somewhere. This rebuild was bigger than people thought, including a complete roster turnover.

Most of the players who participated in the 2021 Alamo Bowl are no longer a part of the program. They’re either off to the NFL or found a new home via the transfer portal. Of the players that played more than 20 snaps in that game, only Drake Stoops and Jalil Farooq remain on the offensive side of the ball. On defense, the Sooners have eight players still on the roster that played more than 20 snaps in the win over Oregon. Ethan Downs and Danny Stutsman were true freshmen, and D.J. Graham moved to wide receiver.

It’s going to take time before Oklahoma is back to competing for national championships. That’s not making excuses. That’s just a reality. Remember, Rome wasn’t built in a day. But with what the Sooners have added over the last two offseasons, Oklahoma’s laying the foundation for to be national championship contenders in the future.

