Sooners predicted to land 2026 4-star running back

The Oklahoma Sooners are looking for their first running back commitment of an already-impressive 2026 Recruiting Class. One insider believes OU will find that in a local product.

OUInsider’s Parker Thune issued a Rivals FutureCast for four-star running back prospect Kaydin Jones out of Jenks High School in Oklahoma.

Jones is the number three player in the state according to Rivals, and received his offer from Brent Venables and DeMarco Murray back on June 15, 2023.

Jones stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 170 pounds, but still has two more seasons of high school football to put on weight and get stronger.

His father, of course, is former Oklahoma running back Kejaun Jones, who played for Bob Stoops from 2002-2005. He was OU’s leading rusher on the 2003 team that played for a national championship.

Jones holds 21 Power 4 offers which includes notable offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas State, Kentucky, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Utah.

