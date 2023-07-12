Sooners predicted to land 2025 4-star DE Gus Cordova

The Oklahoma Sooners are continuing their momentum on the recruiting trail. While 2024 is at the forefront of everyone’s mind, OU is also making headway on the 2025 recruiting cycle.

OUInsider’s Parker Thune issued a prediction favoring the Oklahoma Sooners not long after the offer became public. It’s safe to say the Sooners look to be the frontrunner for the Austin, Texas product.

Gus Cordova is an under-the-radar product at the moment, with just two offers on his list. Baylor and the Oklahoma Sooners are taking a run at the 6-foot-5, 250-pound defensive end. One can surmise that the kid is a pretty good player if Dave Aranda and Brent Venables are in pursuit.

Cordova’s length is a problem for opposing offensive tackles and he has great power at the point of attack. His long arms also allow him to cut down running angles to the edge when the quarterback or running back attempt to break contain. He’s a disciplined player in the read-option game, holding his edge until the quarterback makes the decision with the football.

Though he’s an unrated prospect with the major recruiting sites, it won’t be long until he gets his evaluation and could be a four-star prospect across the board.

While it’s still early in the 2025 cycle, it looks like the Sooners are in a good spot to land Gus Cordova.

Gus Cordova’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Hudl

Vitals

Hometown Austin, Texas Projected Position Defensive End Height 6-5 Weight 250 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on July 12, 2023

No visit scheduled at this point.

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Baylor

Oklahoma

Twitter

Blessed to be offered to play division 1 football at the university of Oklahoma! pic.twitter.com/StuKnFNalN — Gus “The Bus” Cordova (@Gus_Cordova96) July 12, 2023

