Sooners predicted to flip 2024 3-Star QB Brendan Zurbrugg

We are in the midst of two massive recruiting events for the Oklahoma Sooners.

2025 and 2026 prospects are in town for “Sooners under the Stars.” Then comes the final bash of the summer before fall camp with 2024 recruits in attendance for “Party at the Palace.”

One player in attendance this week is current Northwestern Wildcats commit and three-star quarterback Brendan Zurbrugg.

It’s been clear for a while the Sooners would like to add a second quarterback in the class giving them two scholarship quarterbacks in the 2024 cycle. They’re hoping to enter the SEC and the 2024 season with three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster.

The recent controversy at Northwestern that led to the dismissal of long-time head coach Pat Fitzgerald opened the door for Oklahoma to flip the Ohio native.

Josh McCuistion from SoonerScoop and On3 is predicting the Oklahoma Sooners to land Zurbrugg.

New #Sooners On3 Prediction ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 2024 QB Brendan Zurbrugg

6'3” / 180

🏫 Alliance HS (Alliance, OH)

🎚️65

✍️ By Josh McCuiston

🎤⬇️ Oklahoma Recruiting Editorhttps://t.co/V4uk2Rp9Ek#24k #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/568x1D7hgp — Covered Wagons Recruiting (@OUCrystalBall) July 26, 2023

Last season, Zurbrugg threw for 2,184 yards and 23 touchdowns while completing 76% of his passes. He also ran for 804 yards and 11 more scores.

He’s also a talented track athlete. He runs the 300m hurdles and 110m hurdles and even won the regional title in the 300m. Zubrugg was an All-Eastern Buckeye Conference selection in both.

He is still a raw prospect, but he’s a talented player with plus athleticism. With a unique athletic background, Zurbrugg could be developed into a contributor.

It happens all of the time but with five-star Jackson Arnold presumed to take the reigns from Dillon Gabriel, Michael Hawkins committed to the 2024 class, and then Kevin Sperry on board for 2025, it’ll be an uphill battle.

However, one can never have enough talented quarterback prospects and Zurbrugg’s potential makes him an intriguing option for the Oklahoma Sooners.

