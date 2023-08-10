Sooners picked to flip 2025 4-Star in-state tight end

While most people are still focused on the 2024 class, the Oklahoma Sooners continue to make moves in 2025. Right now the Sooners have four commitments but that could be five if Jaden Nickens commits on Saturday.

After four-star tight end, Davon Mitchell reclassified to 2024, the Sooners are working to find their 2025 tight end. That has led them back to familiar territory.

The Sooners have not given up on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish commit and Washington, Oklahoma native, Nate Roberts. Roberts is a big-time tight end target standing at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds.

He ranks No. 61 nationally and second at his position after finishing his sophomore season with 33 receptions for 705 yards and 11 TDs. He averaged an incredible 21.4 yards per catch. Roberts helped Washington to a 15-0 record and an Oklahoma 2A state championship.

His older brother Jake Roberts was a tight end at North Texas Mean Green but transferred to play for the Baylor Bears this season. One thing going in Oklahoma’s favor, 2025 Oklahoma quarterback commit Kevin Sperry has been throwing to Roberts this summer which sparked the flip rumors.

2025 4⭐️ Carl Albert QB and #Sooners commit @KevinSperry9 connecting with 2025 4⭐️ Washington (OK) and #GoIrish commit @nateroberts2025. #OKPreps guys just getting in work before fall camp. pic.twitter.com/h0f1NlIghQ — Brandon Drumm (@Bdrumm_Rivals) August 3, 2023

Those rumors only escalated when SoonerScoop’s Josh McCuistion flipped his pick from the Irish to the Sooners. If Joe Jon Finley can pull that off, you are looking at two elite tight end prospects in back-to-back classes.

New #Sooners On3 Prediction ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 2025 TE Nate Roberts

6'4” / 225

🏫 Washington HS (Washington, OK)

♻️ Pick flipped from Notre Dame

🎚️60

✍️ By Josh McCuiston

🎤⬇️ Oklahoma Recruiting Editorhttps://t.co/WCIoUE916C#XXV pic.twitter.com/dSUvUss5CS — Covered Wagons Recruiting (@OUCrystalBall) August 10, 2023

There is still some work to be done obviously. Flipping a commit is not an easy task. But it’s one this staff has had success with.

Combine that with the kid being an in-state prospect and the Sooners are sitting in a good spot to get his commitment.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jaron on Twitter @JaronSpor.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire