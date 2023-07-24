Sooners pick up Rivals FutureCast for 2024 in-state OL Josh Aisosa

Just like it did a year ago, as the heat turned up during the summer months, so did the Oklahoma Sooners on the recruiting trail.

If there’s been a position that hadn’t seen much momentum, it’s the offensive line group. At this point, only Isaiah Autry is committed to the Sooners 2024 recruiting class. However, that could be changing soon, with guard Eugene Brooks planning to make his pledge on Tuesday.

Another offensive lineman that the Sooners are trending positively for is Edmond Santa Fe product Josh Aisosa.

After predictions favoring Oklahoma came through last week, the in-state prospect was projected to land with this Sooners on Monday by OUInsider’s and Rivals’ Brandon Drumm.

Aisosa is a physical tackle prospect that looks to maul everyone he gets his hands on. He’s an athletic player that is able to move well in space and could play both tackle and guard at the collegiate level. He’s the No. 13 player in the state of Oklahoma, according to 247Sports.

In addition to Oklahoma, Aisosa holds offers from Iowa State, Tulsa, Army, Eastern Michigan, Navy, North Texas, Sam Houston State, Texas State, and Central Arkansas.

The offer sheet may not be full of Power Five offers at this point, but Aisosa has the size and skills to be a late riser in the 2024 recruiting cycle. And if Bill Bedenbaugh is issuing an offer, there’s something about the player that will translate to the collegiate level.

