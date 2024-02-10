Sooners pick up another prediction for 2025 4-Star Oklahoma product C.J. Nickson

The Sooners have done yeoman’s work in Oklahoma to land the top prospects in the Sooner State. Of their ten prospects currently committed in the 2025 recruiting class, six of them are from the state of Oklahoma.

And based on the trend of predictions for four-star outside linebacker C.J. Nickson, the Sooners look like they’re on the verge of adding another Oklahoma Prep star.

SoonerScoop’s Josh McCuistion issued a prediction favoring the Oklahoma Sooners on Friday afternoon. This comes after Brandon Drumm of OUInsider at Rivals issued a futurecast favoring the Sooners last week.

Nickson is a top 50 player in the country according to On3 and 247Sports and is a four-star prospect across the board. He’s considered the No. 1 player in the state.

He’s an incredible athlete who also stars on the basketball court for Weatherford High School. Nickson also holds an offer from Porter Moser and the Oklahoma Basketball program. Nickson has the size and athleticism to be a dynamic edge rusher for the Sooners.

C.J. Nickson’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

Rivals Futurecast from OUInsider’s Brandon Drumm.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine favors the Oklahoma Sooners with a 97.5% chance to land Nickson after McCuistion’s prediction.

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall Position State ESPN 4 91 10 1 Rivals 4 217 17 5 247Sports 4 48 5 1 247 Composite 4 78 10 1 On3 Recruiting 4 45 2 (ATH) 1 On3 Industry 4 61 3 (ATH) 1

Vitals

Hometown Weatherford, Okla. Projected Position EDGE Height 6-5 Weight 220 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on Jan. 19, 2023

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Oklahoma

Auburn

Baylor

Kansas

Notre Dame

Oklahoma State

TCU

Tennessee

Texas Tech

Wisconsin

Twitter

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire