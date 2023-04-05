Sooners pick up another crystal ball for 2024 WR Isaiah McMorris
Nebraska has been a place the Sooners haven’t recruited often. With Brent Venables returning, they’ve opened their recruiting borders to every state, leaving no stone unturned.
In each of the last two recruiting classes, the Sooners have signed a player from the state of Nebraska, Kaden Helms in 2022, and Kade McIntrye in 2023. McIntyre will join the Sooners this summer.
In the 2024 class, Oklahoma has locked in on another Nebraskan, three-star receiver Isaiah McMorris.
Parker Thune of OUInsider logged a crystal ball in OU’s favor last week. Now Kansas State recruiting insider for 247Sports, Ryan Wallace, believes McMorris will eventually commit to OU.
Emmett Jones has covered a lot of ground in just a few months. He has Oklahoma peaking at the right time for a talented and dynamic playmaker from Bellevue, Nebraska.
McMorris is a quick wide receiver that displays a lot of juice in the slot or on the outside. He’s a yards after catch monster that is equally adept at running away from players as he is at making players miss. He can take a wide receiver screen to the house or blow by the secondary to win deep.
In short, McMorris looks like a perfect fit for the things Jeff Lebby asks his wide receivers to do.
Isaiah McMorris’ Recruiting Profile
Projections
Film
Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
Position
State
ESPN
—
—
—
—
Rivals
3
—
76
3
247Sports
3
—
54
4
247 Composite
3
492
72
3
On3 Recruiting
3
—
30
3
On3 Industry
3
392
30
3
Vitals
Hometown
Bellevue, Neb.
Projected Position
Wide Receiver
Height
6-0
Weight
168 lbs
Recruitment
Offered Jan. 31, 2023
Unofficial Visit March 30, 2023
Notable Offers
Per 247Sports
Kansas
Kansas State
Minnesota
Missouri
Texas Tech
I’ll be at The University of Oklahoma Thursday! @CoachEmmett #BoomerSooner #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/XcNqQLO6tx
— Isaiah McMorris (@IsaiahMcMorris3) March 28, 2023
