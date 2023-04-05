Sooners pick up another crystal ball for 2024 WR Isaiah McMorris

Nebraska has been a place the Sooners haven’t recruited often. With Brent Venables returning, they’ve opened their recruiting borders to every state, leaving no stone unturned.

In each of the last two recruiting classes, the Sooners have signed a player from the state of Nebraska, Kaden Helms in 2022, and Kade McIntrye in 2023. McIntyre will join the Sooners this summer.

In the 2024 class, Oklahoma has locked in on another Nebraskan, three-star receiver Isaiah McMorris.

Parker Thune of OUInsider logged a crystal ball in OU’s favor last week. Now Kansas State recruiting insider for 247Sports, Ryan Wallace, believes McMorris will eventually commit to OU.

Emmett Jones has covered a lot of ground in just a few months. He has Oklahoma peaking at the right time for a talented and dynamic playmaker from Bellevue, Nebraska.

McMorris is a quick wide receiver that displays a lot of juice in the slot or on the outside. He’s a yards after catch monster that is equally adept at running away from players as he is at making players miss. He can take a wide receiver screen to the house or blow by the secondary to win deep.

In short, McMorris looks like a perfect fit for the things Jeff Lebby asks his wide receivers to do.

Isaiah McMorris’ Recruiting Profile

Projections

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall Position State ESPN — — — — Rivals 3 — 76 3 247Sports 3 — 54 4 247 Composite 3 492 72 3 On3 Recruiting 3 — 30 3 On3 Industry 3 392 30 3

Vitals

Hometown Bellevue, Neb. Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-0 Weight 168 lbs

Recruitment

Offered Jan. 31, 2023

Unofficial Visit March 30, 2023

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Oklahoma

Nebraska

Penn State

Iowa

Kansas

Kansas State

Minnesota

Missouri

Texas Tech

Twitter

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1367]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire