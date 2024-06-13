Sooners paired with Georgia Tech in SEC/ACC Challenge

Oklahoma men’s basketball has been paired with Georgia Tech in the SEC/ACC Challenge this December.

The Sooners will host the Yellow Jackets for the first time since the 1984-85 season on Tuesday, Dec. 3. Tip-off times will be announced at a later date.

For the second year, the SEC/ACC Challenge will be held for both men’s and women’s teams in the two conferences and will either be played Tuesday, Dec. 3 or Wednesday, Dec. 4. The two leagues went 14-14 in those games with an even 7-7 split between the men’s and women’s sides.

All games will be featured on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, the ACC Network or the SEC Network.

Fellow SEC newcomer Texas was matched up with NC State.

The Yellow Jackets were longtime SEC members from 1933-64. This will be the first time they’ve faced the Sooners since the 1995-96 season when they met in Atlanta.

Oklahoma is 2-2 all-time against Georgia Tech.

The game will also serve as a homecoming for guard Javian McCollum, who transferred to Georgia Tech from Oklahoma during the offseason.

The Sooners’ full 2024-25 schedule has not yet been released.