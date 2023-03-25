Sooners overwhelming favorite to land four-star CB Jeremiah Newcombe

Sometimes a recruitment doesn’t have to drag on. In the case of four-star cornerback Jeremiah Newcombe that very well could be the case as the Oklahoma Sooners look like a heavy favorite. A flurry of predictions from 247Sports and On3 came through Friday evening favoring the Sooners.

The 5-foot-11 cornerback received an offer from Oklahoma in November. While things were relatively quiet on that front, a visit this week to Norman must have struck all the right notes as recruiting insiders from across the industry popped projections for Oklahoma to land the talented corner from the state of Arizona.

“Lanky frame with high upside length,” says mountain region recruiting analyst for 247Sports Blair Angulo. “Thin build with plenty of room to add muscle mass. Two-way playmaker and on-field production. Flashes very good top-end speed. Closes quickly on the football and reacts to plays underneath. Shows terrific hand-eye coordination and catch window concentration. Looks comfortable and smooth through his backpedal. Doesn’t panic as he dissects routes. Primarily a finesse player but has some toughness to his game. Could continue to fill out physically and improve in press coverage. Potential multi-year starter at elite Power Five level.”

With no cornerbacks committed for 2024 and the Sooners losing Jaden Davis and Woodi Washington after the 2023 season, adding Newcombe would be a big boost for the Oklahoma secondary.

247Sports Director of Football Recruiting Steve Wiltfong, Brandon Drumm of OUInsider, and Chris Karpman of SunDevilSource.com all logged crystal balls for OU Friday evening. On3’s Director of Recruiting, Chad Simmons, also predicted this would go Oklahoma’s way. With that level of momentum, it’s possible Newcombe could commit at any time.

Newcombe is in Norman this weekend and it looks like the Sooners have made a strong impression.

The Arizona native has been recruited heavily in the southwest by Arizona, Arizona State, Stanford, and USC. He also has offers from Notre Dame and Michigan as well.

