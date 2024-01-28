Sooners overcome slow shooting night to hold off Kansas

Jan. 27—Oklahoma was showing clear signs of fatigue.

Coming off a two-day break from an emotional road win over Texas, the Sooners couldn't create any separation from an upset-minded Kansas team. With the game tied and just two minutes remaining, they turned to Skylar Vann in a key moment.

Vann dribbled just inside the elbow and found space to knock down a jumper. The Sooners got stop on the other end of the court when Kierston Johnson blocked Zakiyah Franklins shot.

Again, the Sooners got the ball to Vann, who drove and scored.

On a night when nothing seemed to go right offensively, the Sooners were coming up big when it mattered most. After starting the fourth quarter 2-7 from the field, the Sooners closed out the game knocking down five of eight shots.

Oklahoma head coach Jennie Baranczyk said after the 60-55 win that those late-game moments have been a key area of growth over the last month.

"I think the biggest thing is in crunch time, a month ago, we went in the opposite direction," she said.

For most of the game, Jayhawks just weren't allowing the Sooners to play at their typical lightning pace.

They scored just four fast break points in the first half and were 2-16 from deep, but a quick, 6-0 run early in the second half seemed to be a sign that they were turning a corner. On consecutive possessions, the Sooners' floor general, Nevaeh Tot, pulled down a defensive rebound and found Payton Verhulst open behind the arc for a 3-pointer.

The Jayhawks called a timeout after Verhulst's second make and responded with a 5-0 run to cut the deficit to one.

Oklahoma's six-point lead early in the second half was its biggest lead of the entire game, despite leading for over 20 minutes of game time.

"I didn't think we were initiating our transition defense while the ball's in the air," KU head coach Brandon Schneider said.

The Sooners shot 28% from the field in the first half and only had six makes from the field in the second half heading into the final three minutes.

"You could tell we looked tired today," Baranczyk said. "We started in the pace that we wanted, but they controlled it the rest of the game."

Vann scored five points over the last three minutes, but missed a free throw that would've given her 22 points on her 22nd birthday.

"I knew that and that's probably why I missed," Vann joked after the game.

Still, the senior was instrumental to the Sooners' success with 21 points on 8-15 shooting and seven rebounds. Vann has now scored 19 or more points in each of the last four games.

Tot wasn't able to replicate her double-double performance from Wednesday's win over Texas, but still had a solid game with six points, five rebounds and six assists. The senior is averaging six assists per game over the last six games with eight total turnovers.

Verhulst was the Sooners' only other double-digit scorer with 12 points, six rebounds and four assists.

The Sooners assisted on 15 of their 23 made baskets and finished with 14 offensive rebounds. They only scored 11 second chance points, but held the Jayhawks without a second chance point in the game.

We meet again — The Sooners are now riding a six-game winning streak heading into a big home meeting with Kansas State next Wednesday.

The Wildcats are the only undefeated team remaining in the Big 12 and the Sooners are sitting just one game behind them in sole possession of second place (7-1). The Sooners' only conference loss came to the Wildcats in Manhattan, Kansas on Jan. 10.

Regardless of what happens in that game, the Sooners have built themselves a one-game cushion in the conference standings ahead of 6-2 West Virginia. At 7-1, the Sooners are off to the program's fastest start to a conference season since the 2014-15 season.

"We've hit our rock bottom and we've crawled our way and then 30 days later you have this great win on the road and then what? A lot has happened to an inexperienced team in a 30-day period," Baranczyk said. "That's a lot of emotion, that's a lot of grit, that's a lot of ... just stuff."

Last year's team, which won a regular season conference title, started conference play 6-3 before winning eight of their last nine.

