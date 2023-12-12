Sooners OL Cayden Green plans to enter the transfer portal according to report

As the Oklahoma Sooners prepare for their Alamo Bowl matchup with the Arizona Wildcats, the transfer portal is starting to heat up. Oklahoma received a commitment from Purdue transfer WR Deion Burks on Tuesday.

But the more shocking news is that offensive lineman Cayden Green plans to enter the transfer portal, according to a report from On3.

Green made a huge impact in his first season with the Sooners, coming into the Texas game to help stymie the Longhorns‘ stout interior defensive line. He started seven games for the Sooners and would be Oklahoma’s only returning starter from much of the 2023 season.

Green played 568 snaps this season and became a linchpin to an offensive line that really started to hit its stride on the ground in the second half of the season.

He was considered the No. 10 offensive tackle in the 247Sports composite in the 2023 recruiting cycle and was the highest-rated commitment earned by Bill Bedenbaugh in his tenure with the Sooners.

Thought to be an anchor for Oklahoma’s offensive line as it made it’s way to the SEC, now the Sooners have a huge hole on the left side of their offensive line.

They’ve already lost Walter Rouse and McKade Mettauer to eligibility and the NFL and Tyler Guyton and Andrew Raym have already announced their decision to pursue the NFL draft. The loss of Green leaves Jacob Sexton, Troy Everett, and incoming Michigan State transfer Spencer Brown as the only linemen with significant snaps under their belt from 2023.

The offensive line was already a need in the transfer portal, but now it shoots up to the highest priority for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Green’s loss stings. He was a player that had an All-American and top 50 pick trajectory. Now it’s up to the coaching staff to retool the offensive line on the fly to protect five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold in year one in the SEC.

