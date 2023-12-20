Sooners officially add four-star defensive tackle during the early signing period

If there was one position the Oklahoma Sooners needed to add impact players to ahead of their move to the SEC, it was defensive tackle. And in the 2024 recruiting class, Brent Venables and Todd Bates have done just that.

Making it official during the early signing period, Jayden Jackson signed his National Letter of Intent for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Jackson was recently named IMG Academy Defensive MVP for the 2023 season. Yes, the same IMG Academy that five-star defensive tackle David Stone plays for. Jackson was that important to his team’s success.

The four-star product saw a steep climb in the recruiting rankings over the Summer as analysts dug deeper on Jackson, who is a legit nose tackle. Nose tackles can be difficult evaluations because they’re often doing the dirty work. But Jackson is as good of a defensive tackle prospect as there is in the 2024 recruiting class.

He’s a strong and quick player who displays the ability to penetrate and get into the backfield. He displays the strength to take on and beat double teams but has the quickness and burst to create pressure from the interior.

At 6-foot-2 and already 300 pounds, Jackson provides the size and the ability that the Sooners need on the interior as they prepare for SEC offensive lines. The Sooners will be able to deploy him in three and four-man alignments and Jackson will be incredibly disruptive.

Jackson received 26 Power Five offers and chose the Oklahoma Sooners over notable teams like Texas, Florida, and Miami.

More from the 2024 early signing period

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire