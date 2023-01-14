Sooners offer three-star DL Alex January out of DFW power Duncanville High School

Oklahoma’s 2024 board is growing by the day, and don’t look for it to slow down anytime soon. Their latest offer has them tapping into the DFW metroplex and offering a space eater on the interior in three-star defensive lineman Alex January. January is from one of the state’s best high school football programs, Duncanville High School.

January has the attention of some major programs across the country, so it’s very possible he’ll see a bump up in his recruiting ratings when all is said and done. Texas, Georgia, LSU, and Miami are a few of the teams to have offered the interior disruptor. January is the son of former Texas linebacker Mike January, who played with the Longhorns in the 1980s.

January is 6-foot-4 and over 300 pounds already and is exactly the size the Sooners covet on the interior and would be a welcome addition.

Alex January’s Recruiting Profile

Film

HUDL

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 3 — — — Rivals 3 — — — 247Sports 3 — 87 47 247 Composite 3 482 81 44 On3 Recruiting 3 — 62 28 On3 Consensus 3 532 99 44

Vitals

Hometown Duncanville, Texas Projected Position Defensive Tackle Height 6-4 Weight 310 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on Jan. 13, 2023

Offers

Per 247Sports

Oklahoma

Texas

Miami

Colorado

LSU

Georgia

Oklahoma State

Arkansas

Nebraska

Georgia Tech

TCU

SMU

Texas Tech

Twitter

