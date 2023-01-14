Sooners offer three-star DL Alex January out of DFW power Duncanville High School
Oklahoma’s 2024 board is growing by the day, and don’t look for it to slow down anytime soon. Their latest offer has them tapping into the DFW metroplex and offering a space eater on the interior in three-star defensive lineman Alex January. January is from one of the state’s best high school football programs, Duncanville High School.
January has the attention of some major programs across the country, so it’s very possible he’ll see a bump up in his recruiting ratings when all is said and done. Texas, Georgia, LSU, and Miami are a few of the teams to have offered the interior disruptor. January is the son of former Texas linebacker Mike January, who played with the Longhorns in the 1980s.
January is 6-foot-4 and over 300 pounds already and is exactly the size the Sooners covet on the interior and would be a welcome addition.
Alex January’s Recruiting Profile
Film
HUDL
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
ESPN
3
—
—
—
Rivals
3
—
—
—
247Sports
3
—
87
47
247 Composite
3
482
81
44
On3 Recruiting
3
—
62
28
On3 Consensus
3
532
99
44
Vitals
Hometown
Duncanville, Texas
Projected Position
Defensive Tackle
Height
6-4
Weight
310 lbs
Recruitment
Offered on Jan. 13, 2023
Offers
Per 247Sports
I Am Blessed To Receive An Offer From The University Of Oklahoma‼️@CoachToddBates @RamelBorner @CoachSamuels11 @mjutex28@twftraining pic.twitter.com/vZb1cTQXN6
— Alex January (@january_4k) January 13, 2023
