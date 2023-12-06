Sooners offer San Diego State transfer Dezjhon Malone

Oklahoma’s portal pursuits have begun. The Sooners have offered a few players. One of those names is San Diego State transfer cornerback Dezjhon Malone. Malone is a long and athletic cornerback standing at 6-foot-2. He committed to San Diego State over offers from BYU, Oregon State, Fresno State, and a number of others.

Malone was a part of San Diego State’s 2020 recruiting class and redshirted his first year on campus. He saw time on special teams the following season before breaking through as a significant defensive contributor in his redshirt sophomore season.

He was named an All-Mountain West honorable mention by the league’s head coaches and media and a third-team pick by Phil Steele for his efforts.

He showed durability, playing in all 13 games, starting the final 11. Over that season, he posted 43 tackles (34 solo) with a tackle for loss, three interceptions, and five pass breakups. He played in 588 of the 874 snaps overall, the most among Aztec cornerbacks that season.

Blessed to receive a offer from oklahoma University #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/Tij47AhVnI — Dezjhon Malone (@DezjhonM) December 5, 2023

This past season, he had 46 tackles, one sack, seven pass breakups, and one interception as San Diego State’s starting field corner.

With Woodi Washington graduating and heading to pursue professional opportunities, the Sooners have a glaring need for another corner opposite Gentry Williams.

Williams’ health seems like the only hurdle to him being great. While many young cornerbacks saw time, Oklahoma would love to have a cornerback with Malone’s experience as they head into the SEC. The Sooners have competition from Houston, Purdue, West Virginia, Louisville, and Michigan State as it stands right now.

