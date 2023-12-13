Sooners offer Oregon State transfer defensive back Jermod McCoy

Oklahoma has already been active in the transfer portal so far. That activity will continue as the Sooners are one of the latest teams to offer Oregon State transfer cornerback Jermod McCoy.

On Tuesday, the talented cornerback announced that he’d received an offer from the Sooners.

McCoy had an excellent season as he racked up 31 tackles, two interceptions, and seven pass deflections as a true freshman. He was a three-star recruit coming out of high school from Whitehouse, Texas. Now, he’s considered a four-star after his freshman season, according to 247Sports transfer portal rankings.

McCoy stands six feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. He’s a dynamic athlete with a high school track and field background that shows up on the field. Oklahoma received a significant boost in their secondary over the last few days with the return of Billy Bowman and a commitment from San Diego State transfer Dezjhon Malone.

Landing McCoy won’t be easy. The competition is stiff. Florida, Texas A&M, USC, Washington, Oregon, Auburn, and Arkansas are just a handful of the teams that have already offered the talented corner with three years remaining eligibility. Sooners cornerback coach Jay Valai will have his work cut out for him.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire