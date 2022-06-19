Sooners offer one of Washington D.C.’s best players in defensive end Dylan Stewart

Much has been made about the Oklahoma Sooners being more active in the southeastern part of the country and with good reason. There’s a lot of talent in the southeast.

However, it may surprise some that the uptick in offers to athletes in the Mid-Atlantic region has also gone up. It makes sense for this team considering defensive tackles coach Todd Bates has had success that same region, landing Bryan Bresee, the number one overall player in the class of 2020 while still at Clemson.

Now that he, Miguel Chavis, and head coach Brent Venables are at Oklahoma there’s no reason to believe they’d stop mining the area for talent. With that said, one of their newest offers to four-star edge Dylan Stewart out of Washington D.C.’s Friendship Collegiate Academy should shock no one.

Stewart is built in the mold of how the Sooners want their defensive ends to look. Long, lean, and a frame that can withstand added weight. Stewart is will only be a junior on 2022 and already is 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds. He displays the versatility to play inside and out but looks like a prime candidate to be a certified edge in college.

Stewart becomes the ninth edge the Sooners have offered in the 2024 class and the sixth edge in the top 150. Miguel Chavis looks to be the primary recruiter in this recruitment going forward with the likelihood that Todd Bates backs him up.

Dylan Stewart’s Recruiting Profile

Crystal Ball

Film

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position ESPN – – – – Rivals 4 203 3 11 247Sports 4 134 2 13 247 Composite 4 93 2 9 On3 Recruiting 4 4 1 1 On3 Consensus 4 41 1 5

Vitals

Hometown Washington, DC Projected Position Defensive end Height 6-4 Weight 220

Recruitment

Offered on June 17, 2022

No visit scheduled at the moment.

Notable Offers

Oklahoma

Alabama

Louisville

Penn State

Florida State

Georgia

Ohio State

Washington

Maryland

West Virginia

Georgia Tech

Michigan

Arizona

Virginia Tech

Twitter

