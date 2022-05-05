Sooners offer one of nation’s best 2024 receivers in five-star Ryan Wingo

The Oklahoma Sooners have a much clearer picture on their recruiting board for the 2023 class at this point as the offers for the 2023 class have slowed of late. At this point, the offers going out are to late bloomers and guys that the Sooners had to pivot to because their initial targets may be leaning elsewhere.

All in all, their recruiting strategy for 2023 is locked in.

The 2024 board has hardly been established and the Sooners are still in the stages of identifying their tier one targets as they extend offers, gather information, and interest.

Oklahoma sent out an offer to one of 2024’s brightest wide receiver prospects, Ryan Wingo out of St. Louis. Wingo is a top 25 player everywhere but ESPN who hasn’t rated him yet. He fits the mold of what Jeff Lebby is looking for in his receivers as he stands at 6-foot-2 and just under 200 pounds. He’s explosive in and out of his cuts and is barely scratching the surface of what he could become.

The Sooners have had success recruiting the St. Louis area, with Ronnie Perkins the most recent evidence. Wingo immediately shoots up to the top of the Sooners 2024 receiving boards as they try and make themselves a factor in his recruitment.

Ryan Wingo’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position ESPN – – – – Rivals 5 3 1 1 247Sports 5 5 1 2 247 Composite 4 19 1 3 On3 Recruiting 4 20 1 4 On3 Consensus 4 6 1 2

Vitals

Hometown Saint Louis, MO Projected Position WR Height 6-2 Weight 198 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on May 3, 2022

Visit on N/A

Notable Offers

Oklahoma

Florida

Missouri

Arkansas

Notre Dame

Texas A&M

Michigan

LSU

Kentucky

Louisville

Oregon

Penn State

Texas

Twitter

