Sooners offer one of nation’s best 2024 receivers in five-star Ryan Wingo
The Oklahoma Sooners have a much clearer picture on their recruiting board for the 2023 class at this point as the offers for the 2023 class have slowed of late. At this point, the offers going out are to late bloomers and guys that the Sooners had to pivot to because their initial targets may be leaning elsewhere.
All in all, their recruiting strategy for 2023 is locked in.
The 2024 board has hardly been established and the Sooners are still in the stages of identifying their tier one targets as they extend offers, gather information, and interest.
Oklahoma sent out an offer to one of 2024’s brightest wide receiver prospects, Ryan Wingo out of St. Louis. Wingo is a top 25 player everywhere but ESPN who hasn’t rated him yet. He fits the mold of what Jeff Lebby is looking for in his receivers as he stands at 6-foot-2 and just under 200 pounds. He’s explosive in and out of his cuts and is barely scratching the surface of what he could become.
The Sooners have had success recruiting the St. Louis area, with Ronnie Perkins the most recent evidence. Wingo immediately shoots up to the top of the Sooners 2024 receiving boards as they try and make themselves a factor in his recruitment.
Ryan Wingo’s Recruiting Profile
Film
Via Hudl
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
ESPN
–
–
–
–
Rivals
5
3
1
1
247Sports
5
5
1
2
247 Composite
4
19
1
3
On3 Recruiting
4
20
1
4
On3 Consensus
4
6
1
2
Vitals
Hometown
Saint Louis, MO
Projected Position
WR
Height
6-2
Weight
198 lbs
Recruitment
Offered on May 3, 2022
Visit on N/A
Notable Offers
Oklahoma
Florida
Missouri
Arkansas
Notre Dame
Texas A&M
Michigan
LSU
Kentucky
Louisville
Oregon
Penn State
Texas
Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Oklahoma @CoachAdamCruz1 @JayValai @Coach_Leb @OU_CoachGundy @CoachVenables @SWiltfong247 @Rivals_Clint @ChadSimmons_ @RoSimonJr @SLUHfootball pic.twitter.com/k2vLlXByhu
— Ryan Wingo (@_Ryanwingo1) May 3, 2022
