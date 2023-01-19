Sooners offer Michigan State 2024 4-star CB commit Jaylen Thompson

Bryant Crews
·2 min read

Oklahoma’s outlook at the corner position for the 2024 season could very well depend on how things shake out for them this year.

They will likely lose upperclassmen Woodi Washington and Jaden Davis. Behind those two are a bunch of unproven guys that will have every opportunity to showcase themselves this upcoming season.

With two departures at a minimum, Oklahoma would be best served to make sure they hit the recruiting trail hard to find cornerbacks to fit their system.

With that in mind, Oklahoma has already offered over 15 cornerbacks in the class of 2024, and the list continues to grow with an offer to Jaylen Thompson out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee late last week.

Thompson, a four-star Michigan State commit, is over six feet tall and is one of the ten best prospects in Tennessee.

His athleticism and length stand out the most when watching him on film. He also is from the same city as a current OU cornerback, Woodi Washington, which undoubtedly could be used in Oklahoma’s recruiting pitch.

Jaylen Thompson’s Recruiting Profile

HUDL

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

ESPN

4

296

5

35

Rivals

4

192

3

17

247Sports

4

5

25

247 Composite

4

260

4

24

On3 Recruiting

4

250

4

23

On3 Consensus

4

236

4

21

 

Vitals

Hometown

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Projected Position

Cornerback

Height

6-1

Weight

170 lbs

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on Jan. 13, 2023

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire

