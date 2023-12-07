Sooners offer former Oklahoma high school star

The Oklahoma Sooners are wasting no time getting offers out to players who have entered the transfer portal. The Sooners did a fantastic job in the portal a season ago and are hoping to fill some voids once again.

Now, it shouldn’t be as big of a portal class as a season ago, but there will be some new additions to the team. One of those could be a former Oklahoma high school star, Chris McClellan. McClellan was a 4-Star and top 100 prospect in the 2022 class.

He considered signing with the Sooners but after a coaching change, he ultimately decided to head to the Florida Gators. After two seasons with the Gators, he announced he would be entering the transfer portal.

It didn’t take long for the Sooners to jump on that and send McClellan an offer.

McClellan is a big 6-foot-3 and 320-pound defensive tackle. He brings more experience and more importantly, the bigger bodies you need to compete in the SEC. He’s already played in the SEC and finished his career at Florida with 46 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.

He played quite a bit and even went back and forth from defensive tackle and defensive end due to his athleticism. There’s no indication if McClellan will take a visit to Norman but it’s definitely one Sooner fans should be keeping an eye on.

