Sooners offer Amari and Xavier Sabb, brothers of Michigan transfer Keon Sabb

The Oklahoma Sooners made a couple of offers today to a family that they’re very familiar with. The Sooners offered Amari Sabb, an athlete in the 2026 recruiting class. His younger brother Xavier Sabb also received an offer and is a wide receiver in the 2027 class.

Neither Amari or Xavier have evaluations yet, but each player has a number of Power Four offers that include Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, Oregon and other top programs from around the country.

Amari is a dynamic playmaker with elite change of direction ability, often making defenders miss in the open field from both the wide receiver and running back position. He shows good ball skills and tracks the ball well in the air.

Xavier Sabb is an incredibly dynamic player with the ball in his hands. As a kick and punt returner, he displays fantastic ability to change direction, make defenders miss in the open field, and run away from the opposition. Xavier displays great hands and the ability to make plays after the catch, using his size and physicality to break tackles in addition to his elite change of direction. As a freshman, he stands 6-feet tall and already weighs 180 pounds.

Both Amari and Xavier will be impact players at the collegiate level. And as the Oklahoma Sooners get the ball rolling on their 2026 and 2027 either player would be fantastic additions on the offensive side of the ball.

Brent Venables’ familiarity with the Sabb family dates back to the 2022 recruiting cycle when Keon Sabb committed to the Clemson Tigers in July of 2021.

According to 247Sports, Venables and Mickey Conn were his primary recruiters at the time. On December 5, Brent Venables was announced as the next head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners. A day later, Keon decommitted from Clemson, ultimately landing with the Michigan Wolverines.

Keon entered the transfer portal on Friday after playing two seasons for the Wolverines at safety. He played 360 snaps this season, including 61 in Michigan’s national championship win over the Washington Huskies. He made five tackles, including two stops, according to Pro Football Focus. Sabb was targeted seven times, allowing three receptions for 28 yards. He earned the second highest grade from Pro Football Focus in the national championship game.

While Oklahoma’s safety room is deep, Brent Venables and his staff won’t shy away from adding more competitive depth.

None of this means the Sooners will add any of the Sabb brothers, but it’s clear there’s interest from Brent Venables and his staff to add Keon, Amari, and Xavier Sabb.

