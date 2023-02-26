Sooners offer 4-Star TE Roger Saleapaga out of Utah
Last week on the recruiting trail, the Oklahoma Sooners turned their attention to 2024 four-star tight end Roger Saleapaga out of Orem, Utah. Saleapaga is a top-five tight end in the class and is 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds.
He holds offers from 14 Power Five programs, including Utah, BYU, Tennessee, Oregon, UCLA, and Washington.
Saleapaga is an incredible athlete with good long speed. His size and athleticism make him incredibly difficult to cover. He does a good job in contested catch situations, climbing the ladder to high point the football. He’s got really good hands and is able to come down with the catch even when the defender is right there in coverage. He moves really well laterally for a player his size, displaying good agility to make plays after the catch.
The Utah prospect is being heavily recruited by a number of Pac-12 teams but is beginning to generate some buzz east of the Rockies. Miami also offered the talented tight end prospect in the last week.
Roger Saleapaga’s Recruiting Profile
Film
Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
ESPN
—
—
—
—
Rivals
4
—
3
19
247Sports
3
—
4
18
247 Composite
4
353
3
18
On3 Recruiting
—
—
—
—
On3 Consensus
—
—
—
—
Vitals
Hometown
Orem, Utah
Projected Position
Tight End
Height
6-4
Weight
195
Recruitment
Offered on February 21, 2023
Notable Offers
Per 247Sports
Arizona
Arizona State
Baylor
BYU
California
Hawaii
Miami
Oregon State
UCLA
Utah
Washington
Washington State
All glory to the man above! After a great conversation with @JOE_JON_FINLEY I am blessed and honored to have received an offer from @OU_Football ! @bangulo @247Sports @gsewell_sr @OremHSFootball @Us7Saleapaga @bigg_rogee pic.twitter.com/usT67jTEOl
— Roger Saleapaga II (@RogerSaleapaga6) February 21, 2023
[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1367]
Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.