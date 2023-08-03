Sooners offer 4-Star 2025 offensive lineman Devin Harper
The Oklahoma Sooners continue to make impressive waves early for the 2025 Recruiting Class. They’ve already had several commitments, and a few more seem to be on the way soon.
While the 2024 class hasn’t been too kind to the Sooners on the offensive line, the 2025 class expects to be a great one. It is filled with elite recruits in the Sooners’ area.
One player just outside of the Sooners’ main recruiting area is from Shreveport, Louisiana. Devin Harper is a 6-foot-5 300-pound offensive lineman.
He plays multiple positions but with that size, he’s most likely going to be a guard for the Sooners although he could play some tackle. Harper is also a multi-sport athlete. He competes in the discus and posted sophomore discus throws of 113-3 and 106-8 in Spring 2023.
He’s a player that will need to develop but there’s not anyone else out there that’s better fit to do that than Bill Bedenbaugh.
Devin Harper’s Recruiting Profile
Projections
No projections as of this post.
Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
Position
State
ESPN
NA
NA
NA
NA
Rivals
3
NA
24
NA
247Sports
4
140
8
3
247 Composite
4
248
12
7
On3 Recruiting
3
259
15
9
On3 Industry
4
228
12
6
Vitals
Hometown
Shreveport, LA
Projected Position
IOL
Height
6-foot-5
Weight
300
Recruitment
Devin Harper is a new offer after getting his offer on Aug. 2, 2023. He has not visited Oklahoma yet and hasn’t set a visit date.
Notable Offers
Per 247Sports
Florida State
Michigan State
Mississippi State
Ole Miss
TCU
Texas Tech
I Am Blessed To Receive An Offer From @OU_Football @OU_CoachB @CoachVenables @CoachKirby25 @samspiegs @RecruitLouisian @shrevefootball @OU_Athletics pic.twitter.com/Gemzj5IyNX
— (4⭐️ OT) Devin Harper. 6’5 295 Class of 25 (@DevinHarper2025) August 2, 2023
