Sooners offer 4-Star 2025 offensive lineman Devin Harper

The Oklahoma Sooners continue to make impressive waves early for the 2025 Recruiting Class. They’ve already had several commitments, and a few more seem to be on the way soon.

While the 2024 class hasn’t been too kind to the Sooners on the offensive line, the 2025 class expects to be a great one. It is filled with elite recruits in the Sooners’ area.

One player just outside of the Sooners’ main recruiting area is from Shreveport, Louisiana. Devin Harper is a 6-foot-5 300-pound offensive lineman.

He plays multiple positions but with that size, he’s most likely going to be a guard for the Sooners although he could play some tackle. Harper is also a multi-sport athlete. He competes in the discus and posted sophomore discus throws of 113-3 and 106-8 in Spring 2023.

He’s a player that will need to develop but there’s not anyone else out there that’s better fit to do that than Bill Bedenbaugh.

Devin Harper’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

No projections as of this post.

Hudl

Rating

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Stars Overall Position State ESPN NA NA NA NA Rivals 3 NA 24 NA 247Sports 4 140 8 3 247 Composite 4 248 12 7 On3 Recruiting 3 259 15 9 On3 Industry 4 228 12 6

Vitals

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Hometown Shreveport, LA Projected Position IOL Height 6-foot-5 Weight 300

Recruitment

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Harper is a new offer after getting his offer on Aug. 2, 2023. He has not visited Oklahoma yet and hasn’t set a visit date.

Notable Offers

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Per 247Sports

Alabama

Arkansas

Florida State

Georgia

Houston

LSU

Michigan State

Mississippi State

Missouri

Ole Miss

Penn State

TCU

Texas

Texas Tech

Twitter

