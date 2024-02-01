Sooners offer 2025 4-star running back and Florida commit, Waltez Clark
The state of Florida has been a hotbed for elite running backs over the last 20 years. With the talent that routinely comes out of Florida, that won’t be slowing down anytime soon.
DeMarco Murray in pursuit of running backs for Oklahoma’s 2025 Recruiting Class. His latest find has taken him to Tampa, Florida. At Plant High School, there is a young man named Waltez Clark, a consensus four-star running back prospect who just received an offer from the Sooners.
Clark is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound dynamo with the size, speed, toughness, and lateral quickness to be an every-down back for a major college program. He had 77 carries for 476 yards and 15 touchdowns, caught 22 passes for 358 yards and four touchdowns, and recorded 23 tackles, two for loss, and one sack for his Plant High school team.
Clark committed to Florida in September. Florida is in a tricky spot as another mediocre season could see their program go into another rebuild, which could help open the door for the Sooners to flip Clark.
Waltez Clark’s Recruiting Profile
Film
HUDL
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
ESPN
4
173
14
23
Rivals
4
—
21
53
247Sports
4
209
14
24
247 Composite
4
207
19
31
On3 Recruiting
4
168
13
23
On3 Industry
4
211
17
30
Vitals
Hometown
Tampa, Florida
Projected Position
RB
Height
6-1
Weight
190
Recruitment
Offered on January 31, 2024
No visit has been scheduled yet
Notable Offers
Per 247Sports
Oklahoma
Florida State
Miami
I’m Extremely Blessed to Receive an Offer from The University of Oklahoma ! @plantpanthersfb @irltb85 @DeMarcoMurray pic.twitter.com/IRhAQy0CKO
— Waltez Clark (@Waltezclark4) January 31, 2024
