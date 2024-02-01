Sooners offer 2025 4-star running back and Florida commit, Waltez Clark

The state of Florida has been a hotbed for elite running backs over the last 20 years. With the talent that routinely comes out of Florida, that won’t be slowing down anytime soon.

DeMarco Murray in pursuit of running backs for Oklahoma’s 2025 Recruiting Class. His latest find has taken him to Tampa, Florida. At Plant High School, there is a young man named Waltez Clark, a consensus four-star running back prospect who just received an offer from the Sooners.

Clark is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound dynamo with the size, speed, toughness, and lateral quickness to be an every-down back for a major college program. He had 77 carries for 476 yards and 15 touchdowns, caught 22 passes for 358 yards and four touchdowns, and recorded 23 tackles, two for loss, and one sack for his Plant High school team.

Clark committed to Florida in September. Florida is in a tricky spot as another mediocre season could see their program go into another rebuild, which could help open the door for the Sooners to flip Clark.

Waltez Clark’s Recruiting Profile

Film

HUDL

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State ESPN 4 173 14 23 Rivals 4 — 21 53 247Sports 4 209 14 24 247 Composite 4 207 19 31 On3 Recruiting 4 168 13 23 On3 Industry 4 211 17 30

Vitals

Hometown Tampa, Florida Projected Position RB Height 6-1 Weight 190

Recruitment

Offered on January 31, 2024

No visit has been scheduled yet

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Twitter

