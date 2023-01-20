Sooners offer 2025 4-star prospect Lance Jackson

Jeff Lebby outlined his vision for Oklahoma’s offense when he signed on as offensive coordinator. He acknowledged that tight ends would have a prominent role in his scheme. He wasn’t wrong. Brayden Willis had his best year since becoming an Oklahoma Sooner en route to earning an invite to the Senior Bowl as he prepares for the 2023 NFL drafy.

With that level of production, it should make things easier for the Sooners on the recruiting trail. More specifically, it should make it easier to appeal to tight ends. Or at least Lebby hopes so.

He’s already testing that theory by offering four-star 2025 TE/DE Lance Jackson. Jackson, who hails from Texarkana, Texas, is already one of the best players in his class and will be a national name in short order.

Jackson was a Texas District 10-4A DII first-team selection at TE and DE as a sophomore. And the year before, he was a MaxPreps first-team Freshman All-American at tight end.

Early on, Arkanasas may be the team to beat as Jackson’s older brother, Landon, plays defensive end for the Razorbacks.

Lance Jackson’s Recruiting Profile

Film

HUDL

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN — — — — Rivals — — — — 247Sports 4 32 3 5 247 Composite — — — — On3 Recruiting 4 — — — On3 Consensus 4 56 9 5

Vitals

Hometown Texarkana, Texas Projected Position Athlete Height 6-4 Weight 245 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on Jan. 18, 2023

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Oklahoma

Arkansas

Baylor

Houston

Tennessee

Texas Tech

SMU

UNLV

North Texas

Twitter

