Sooners offer 2025 4-star prospect Lance Jackson
Jeff Lebby outlined his vision for Oklahoma’s offense when he signed on as offensive coordinator. He acknowledged that tight ends would have a prominent role in his scheme. He wasn’t wrong. Brayden Willis had his best year since becoming an Oklahoma Sooner en route to earning an invite to the Senior Bowl as he prepares for the 2023 NFL drafy.
With that level of production, it should make things easier for the Sooners on the recruiting trail. More specifically, it should make it easier to appeal to tight ends. Or at least Lebby hopes so.
He’s already testing that theory by offering four-star 2025 TE/DE Lance Jackson. Jackson, who hails from Texarkana, Texas, is already one of the best players in his class and will be a national name in short order.
Jackson was a Texas District 10-4A DII first-team selection at TE and DE as a sophomore. And the year before, he was a MaxPreps first-team Freshman All-American at tight end.
Early on, Arkanasas may be the team to beat as Jackson’s older brother, Landon, plays defensive end for the Razorbacks.
Lance Jackson’s Recruiting Profile
Film
HUDL
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
ESPN
—
—
—
—
Rivals
—
—
—
—
247Sports
4
32
3
5
247 Composite
—
—
—
—
On3 Recruiting
4
—
—
—
On3 Consensus
4
56
9
5
Vitals
Hometown
Texarkana, Texas
Projected Position
Athlete
Height
6-4
Weight
245 lbs
Recruitment
Offered on Jan. 18, 2023
Notable Offers
Per 247Sports
#AGTG Blessed to receive an offer from Oklahoma #Boomer @Coach_Leb @joshgibson_pg @PGHawkFootball @TXK_Gameday pic.twitter.com/Koce3oAiRh
— Lance Jackson (@lancejackson40) January 18, 2023
