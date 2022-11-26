Sooners need offensive rebound: Final thoughts on Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech

The final game of the regular season is upon us, and the Oklahoma Sooners hope to finish the season strong as they take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday night in Lubbock.

It’s been a long and winding season for the Sooners in Brent Venables’ first year at the helm, but as Oklahoma closes out Big 12 play, Venables and his staff has the defense trending in the right direction.

Texas Tech’s been really good at home in 2022, going 5-1, while the Sooners are just 2-2 on the road. This won’t be an easy game for OU. Crazy things happen in Lubbock at night.

Oklahoma heads to Lubbock as two-point favorites, but what needs to happen for the Sooners to pick up a win? Let’s take a look at this week’s final thoughts.

Be MUCH better on Third Down

NORMAN, OK – NOVEMBER 5: Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. #17 of the Oklahoma Sooners pulls down a 63-yard catch for a touchdown against cornerback AJ McCarty #19 of the Baylor Bears in the first quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 5, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

The Oklahoma Sooners haven’t been good on third down since going 10 of 15 in their loss to the Baylor Bears. Against West Virginia and Oklahoma State, they’re a combined 2 for 25 on third down.

It didn’t hurt them against the Cowboys after getting out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter, but it was part of the reason West Virginia was able to come back from a 13-6 deficit in the second half to win.

The Sooners have to be better at sustaining drives. If they’re going to play for short third downs, then they need to convert them. Otherwise, the Sooners need to play to get a first down on every snap.

Texas Tech will provide another challenge to the Sooners’ difficulties on third down as the Red Raiders allow a conversion just 38.6% of the time.

Dillon Gabriel has to be better

Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel (8) warms up before a Bedlam college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

The Oklahoma Sooners quarterback was on fire in the first quarter of Oklahoma’s Bedlam win. He went 14 of 18 for 224 yards, two touchdowns passing and another on the ground in the opening frame. The rest of the way, Gabriel was 6 of 22 for 35 yards and an interception. That’s just 1.59 yards per attempt over the final three quarters.

Ultimately, the poor performance from the passing game didn’t matter as the offense was carried by a strong defensive performance, but Oklahoma can’t have it’s passing game go dormant for three quarters and expect to win.

Pressure the Passer

Nov 19, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Ethan Downs (40) brings down Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) during a game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

According to Pro Football Focus, the Oklahoma Sooners came away with 42 total pressures led by Jalen Redmond and Ethan Downs vs. Spencer Sanders a week ago. He was under pressure on 41.3% of his dropbacks and completed only 37.5% of his passes.

If Oklahoma can have a similar performance against Texas Tech, it will be a long day for the Red Raiders.

Tyler Shough has not been good under pressure in his limited action in 2022. He’s completed just 35.3% of his passes while under pressure, averaging only 3.8 yards per attempt.

After going through a stretch where it didn’t seem like the pass rush was providing effective pressure, Oklahoma’s turned it on of late. Get to Shough and that will go a long way to leading Oklahoma to a win on Saturday night.

Slow the run

Nov 19, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Jonah Laulu (8) celebrates with defensive lineman Marcus Stripling (33) and defensive lineman Jalen Redmond (31) after intercepting a pass against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during a game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners have been pretty good against the traditional running game in three of their last four games. Removing the quarterback run game from the equation, the Oklahoma Sooners held Iowa State, West Virginia, and Oklahoma State to just 1.9 yards per carry on 80 attempts. The quarterback run game has been a problem, but even that was improved against Oklahoma State.

Yes, the Baylor Bears got to Oklahoma on the ground for 281 rushing yards. But Baylor runs on everybody.

Texas Tech can run the ball. They’re averaging 151 yards per game on the ground. However, Shough isn’t a big part of their designed run game. He’ll get outside the pocket and pick up yards on scrambles, but they’re not running a lot of designed quarterback runs.

If Oklahoma can slow down Tahj Brooks and Sa’Rodorick Thompson, it’ll put Shough and the Red Raiders into some long down and distances and help the Sooners get off the field on third down.

Just Win

NORMAN, OK – NOVEMBER 19: Head coach Brent Venables of the Oklahoma Sooners reacts as his team stops the Oklahoma State Cowboys late in the fourth quarter of the Bedlam game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 19, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Wins have been hard to come by this season for the Oklahoma Sooners. It’s been a roller coaster of a season, and 6-5 feels pretty good with the way the Big 12 schedule started. It doesn’t matter how you win, just go win.

Whether it’s an ugly defensive battle or a one-point shootout win, getting the W is the only thing that matters. Texas Tech at night isn’t the easiest place to play. So, if the Sooners can go in their and come out victorious, it will provide a lot of optimism heading into the bowl game and the offseason.

Finish strong.

