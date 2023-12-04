Sooners offensive lineman Nate Anderson entering the transfer portal

The transfer portal has officially opened as of Monday and the Oklahoma Sooners already saw an unexpected name pop up. It was reported by On3 and 247Sports that Dillon Gabriel was entering the portal.

Now, the Sooners will be losing offensive lineman Nate Anderson as well. Anderson was the second-highest-rated player in the 2020 class behind just Andrew Raym. A four-star interior offensive lineman out of Frisco, Texas, Anderson never really put it together for Oklahoma.

He played just 72 snaps across seven games for the Sooners and didn’t start a game, according to Pro Football Focus.

I am entering the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility remaining. I am beyond thankful for everything this great university has done for me over the past few years. Thank you to all of my family, friends, and coaches for the unwavering support. #TransferPortal pic.twitter.com/UIPnhgHoI8 — Nate Anderson (@ndatexas) December 4, 2023

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire