Sooners offensive lineman Brey Walker to enter the portal as a grad transfer

The Oklahoma Sooners lost another offensive lineman to the portal as former five-star offensive tackle Brey Walker announced he’ll be looking for a new home as a graduate transfer.

A fifth-year senior for the Sooners, Walker played in just three games in 2022. After graduating in December, Walker will explore the portal for his final year of eligibility.

“I just want to say that Oklahoma has always been my ideal school since I was a young child,” Walker shared via Twitter. “Additionally, I want to thank Bob Stoops for giving me a scholarship because he recognized that Oklahoma was where I was raised. Some of the best year of my life have been these last five years.

“I want to express my gratitude to all the coaches, players, and supporters who have shaped me into the athlete and person I am today. That OUDNA will always be with me. Having said that, I’ll be registering on the transfer portal as a graduate transfer for my last year of eligibility next week. Boomer Sooner.”

Haven’t been on here in a while but oh well.#Sooner4life pic.twitter.com/8fsgoj2iLm — Brey Walker (@BreyWalker) December 4, 2022

Brey Walker was the highest-rated recruit in the state of Oklahoma and the No. 2 offensive tackle in the nation, according to 247Sports. The former five-star prospect had a hard time finding consistent playing time with the Sooners.

Over his five-year tenure, Walker played just 311 snaps at the University of Oklahoma. The Westmoore product enters the transfer portal looking for a chance to make an impact in his final season of eligibility. Sometimes a player simply needs a fresh start. Hopefully Brey Walker can find a spot where he can get some playing time to showcase his skills.

List

2022-2023 Oklahoma Football Transfer Portal Tracker

Story continues

List

Oklahoma Sooners make top 10 for 2024 4-Star OT Daniel Calhoun

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire