Sooners' offense leads the way in 19-7 win over Baylor

May 10—Oklahoma's hitters never missed a beat, scoring runs in six of eight innings including nine over the final two frames to pull out a 19-7 win over Baylor.

The Bears were able to break through for six runs over the first two innings to put the pressure on the Sooners in the series opener at L. Dale Mitchell Park. Sooner starter Braden Davis responded by retiring nine straight batters from late in the second inning to early in the fifth.

Davis' ability to regroup and bounce back may have been the catalyst for the offensive explosion that soon followed.

John Spikerman and Michael Snyder each hit RBI singles in the bottom of the fifth that tied the game. In the next frame, Bryce Madron, who scored the Sooners' first run of the game on a triple in the first inning, helped bring in the leading run on a ground ball to the second baseman.

They would go on to score three more runs the rest of the inning to take a commanding lead in the game.

After the second inning, the Sooners closed out the game outscoring the Bears 17-1. Davis left the game in the sixth and Dylan Crooks picked up right where he left off.

Will Carsten and Reid Hensley closed out the final two innings allowing just two combined hits and no runs.

Oklahoma finished with 16 hits including eight extra base hits with no home runs. The Sooners drew 10 walks and were 9-19 at the plate with runners in scoring position.

Spikerman and Snyder each led the team with three hits apiece. Madron, Easton Carmichael, Anthony Mackenzie and Jaxon Willits each finished with two hits as well.

Up Next

Oklahoma improves to 19-6 in conference play and is one win away from its sixth conference series win of the season. It currently holds a three-game lead in the Big 12 standings with five conference games remaining.

The Sooners will face Baylor for Game 2 on Saturday at 4 p.m. on ESPN+. The series concludes on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tarik Masri is the sports editor for The Transcript covering OU athletics and area sports. You can reach him by emailing tarik@normantranscript.com