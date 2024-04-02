Sooners now the trending favorite for 2025 4-star defensive lineman

The Oklahoma Sooners are looking to build upon one of their best defensive line recruiting classes of the modern era in the 2024 cycle. Oklahoma already has commitments from Ka'Mori Moore and Alexander Shieldknight and look to be the trending favorite for a blue-chip prospect, Trent Wilson.

Steve Wiltfong, now of On3, and Chad Simmons each issued an On3 prediction favoring the Sooners in Wilson’s recruitment. The Sooners now have a sizeable lead over Penn State and Maryland in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Wilson, who hails from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, has 17 offers from Big Ten and SEC schools.

The Sooners offered Wilson at the end of January but Todd Bates has apparently moved the needle in a short time.

Here’s what I had to say about Wilson back in January. At the end of January, Wilson released a top eight that included the Florida State Seminoles, Penn State Nittany Lions, Maryland Terrapins, Florida Gators, Texas A&M Aggies, Tennessee Volunteers, and the Ohio State Buckeyes along with the Sooners.

Wilson, who plays as the three-technique defensive tackle, or between the guard and tackle in their defensive alignment, plays with good quickness and power. He uses a good first step to dart the gap between opposing offensive linemen to get to the quarterback or bring down the running back in the backfield. – Williams, Sooners Wire

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire