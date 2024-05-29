Sooners named No. 9 seed, will host regionals

May 28—For the first time in 14 years, the NCAA baseball tournament is running through Norman.

Oklahoma was named one of 16 regional hosts and the No. 9 overall seed. Joining the Sooners in the double elimination tournament are Oral Roberts, UConn and Duke.

They will face Oral Roberts (27-30-1) at L. Dale Mitchell Park in their first game 6 p.m. Friday on ESPN+. Duke and UConn will open the regional on Friday at noon.

Friday's winners will meet 8 p.m. Saturday, while the two losing teams will play an elimination game at 2 p.m.

The loser's bracket continues on Sunday at 2 p.m. with the winner advancing to the final at 8 p.m. the same day. The if-necessary game is scheduled for Monday, but the time hasn't been announced yet.

The team that advances from the Norman Regional will face the winner of the Tallahassee Regional hosted by No. 8 overall seed Florida State.

The Blue Devils have the 16th-best RPI nationally, but ended up being one of the first teams left out of the top 16. They won the ACC conference tournament and have series wins over Wake Forest and Virginia.

The Sooners just missed out on earning one of the top eight overall seeds, which would've guaranteed them home field advantage through super regionals. The Big 12 was ranked third among all conferences in RPI, but didn't have a team earn one of the top eight seeds.

Oklahoma State was named an 11-seed and will host Nebraska, Florida and Niagara. Texas, West Virginia, UCF and Kansas State will all be on the road for regionals.

Tarik Masri is the sports editor for The Transcript covering OU athletics and area sports. You can reach him by emailing tarik@normantranscript.com