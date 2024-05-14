Sooners named No. 2 seed, will host Cleveland State, Oregon and Boston University

May 13—Oklahoma was named a No. 2 national seed for the NCAA tournament and will host a regional for the 13th season in a row.

The Sooners will face Cleveland State, Oregon and Boston University in the Norman Regional starting on Friday and ending on Sunday. They'll play in the later game on Friday against Cleveland State at 8 p.m. on ESPNU.

It was the first time in five seasons that the Sooners didn't earn the No. 1 national seed. Texas took that spot and would be the home team if the two teams met at the Women's College World Series.

The Longhorns finished as the Big 12 regular season champions, but it was the Sooners that came out on top in the championship game of the conference tournament on Saturday. The two rivals have split their four meetings this season and have the same number of total losses, but Texas finished with a higher RPI.

Oklahoma State (5) also earned a national seed and will likely host its own super regional. Baylor and UCF each also earned a spot in the tournament, giving the Big 12 five tournament teams, second only to the SEC (13).

If Oklahoma advances past the Norman Regional it will face the winner of the Tallahassee Regional in super regionals from May 23-26. No. 15-seed Florida State hosts the opposite regional, which could set up a national championship rematch between the Sooners and the Seminoles at super regionals.

The Sooners have advanced to the last seven WCWS.

