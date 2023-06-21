Sooners move into top 20 in On3’s team recruiting rankings after pair of commitments
The Oklahoma Sooners picked up their first commitments in nearly two months with the pledges of linebacker James Nesta and wide receiver Dozie Ezukanma.
Oklahoma now has eight players committed for the 2024 recruiting class, and five of them are considered blue-chip prospects.
The recruiting industry defines a blue-chip recruit as one rated a four or five-star player. Nesta joins Zion Kearney, Jaydan Hardy, Jeremiah Newcombe, and Michael Hawkins as fellow blue-chip prospects.
As the Sooners look to close on several highly regarded prospects, expect to see Oklahoma continue to climb the team recruiting rankings over the next few months. As of Tuesday evening, however, Oklahoma moved into the top 20 in On3’s team recruiting rankings after the pair of commits. After back-to-back top-10 finishes in each of the last two cycles, there’s no reason to believe the Sooners won’t be back in the top 10 at the end of the 2024 cycle.
Here’s a look at how the top 25 stack up and where each team ranks compared to their conference foes for the 2024 recruiting cycle after the commitments of James Nesta and Dozie Ezukanma.
Note: Oklahoma is ranked among SEC teams, and USC is ranked among Big Ten teams to reflect their conference home for the 2024 cycle. Noticeably missing from the top 25 is the Texas Longhorns.
Georgia Bulldogs
SEC Rank: 1
Blue-Chip Commitments: 14
Total Commitments: 19
Highest Rated Commit: 5-Star QB Dylan Raiola (No. 1)
Florida Gators
SEC Rank: 2
Blue-Chip Commitments: 11
Total Commitments: 16
Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star Safety Xavier Filsaime (No. 28)
Ohio State Buckeyes
Big Ten Rank: 1
Blue-Chip Commitments: 12
Total Commitments: 14
Highest Rated Commit: 5-Star WR Jeremiah Smith (No. 2)
Alabama Crimson Tide
SEC Rank: 3
Blue-Chip Commitments: 7
Total Commitments: 8
Highest Rated Commit: 5-Star CB Jaylen Mbakwe (No. 14)
Michigan Wolverines
Big Ten Rank: 2
Blue-Chip Commitments: 11
Total Commitments: 22
Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star QB Jadyn Davis (No. 33)
Clemson Tigers
ACC Rank: 1
Blue-Chip Commitments: 8
Total Commitments: 11
Highest Rated Commit: 5-Star WR Bryant Wesco (No. 18)
USC Trojans
Big Ten Rank: 3
Blue-Chip Commitments: 9
Total Commitments: 12
Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star CB Marcelles Williams (No. 71)
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Independent Rank: 1
Blue-Chip Commitments: 11
Total Commitments: 19
Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star WR Cam Williams (No. 36)
South Carolina Gamecocks
SEC Rank: 4
Blue-Chip Commitments: 8
Total Commitments: 11
Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star OT Josiah Thompson (No. 49)
Oregon Ducks
Pac-12 Rank: 1
Blue-Chip Commitments: 10
Total Commitments: 16
Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star CB Ify Obidegwu (No. 102)
LSU Tigers
SEC Rank: 5
Blue-Chip Commitments: 11
Total Commitments: 18
Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star TE Trey’Dez Green (No. 66)
Penn State Nittany Lions
Big Ten Rank: 4
Blue-Chip Commitments: 9
Total Commitments: 17
Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star ATH Quinton Martin (No. 43)
Florida State Seminoles
ACC Rank: 2
Blue-Chip Commitments: 6
Total Commitments: 11
Highest Rated Commit: 5-Star TE Landen Thomas (No. 25)
Tennessee Volunteers
SEC Rank: 6
Blue-Chip Commitments: 8
Total Commitments: 13
Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star QB Jake Merklinger (No. 76)
Auburn Tigers
SEC Rank: 7
Blue-Chip Commitments: 6
Total Commitments: 8
Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star LB Joseph Phillips (No. 133)
Oklahoma Sooners
SEC Rank: 8
Blue-Chip Commitments: 5
Total Commitments: 8
Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star WR Zion Kearney (No. 68)
Arkansas Razorbacks
SEC Rank: 9
Blue-Chip Commitments: 5
Total Commitments: 12
Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star DL Charleston Collins (No. 104)
Texas A&M Aggies
SEC Rank: 10
Blue-Chip Commitments: 3
Total Commitments: 7
Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star DL Dealyn Evans (No. 78)
Stanford Cardinal
Pac-12 Rank: 2
Blue-Chip Commitments: 3
Total Commitments: 22
Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star QB Elijah Brown (No. 63)
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Big 12 Rank: 1
Blue-Chip Commitments: 4
Total Commitments: 13
Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star OT Ellis Davis (No. 172)
Ole Miss Rebels
SEC Rank: 11
Blue-Chip Commitments: 4
Total Commitments: 12
Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star DL Kamron Beavers (No. 109)
Miami Hurricanes
ACC Rank: 3
Blue-Chip Commitments: 3
Total Commitments: 12
Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star RB Kevin Riley (No. 81)
Mississippi State Bulldogs
SEC Rank: 12
Blue-Chip Commitments: 4
Total Commitments: 13
Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star WR J.J. Harrell (No. 128)
Colorado Buffaloes
Pac-12 Rank: 3
Blue-Chip Commitments: 3
Total Commitments: 8
Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star ATH Aaron Butler (No. 93)
Wisconsin Badgers
Big Ten Rank: 5
Blue-Chip Commitments: 2
Total Commitments: 16
Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star TE, Grant Stec (No. 260)