Sooners move into top 20 in On3’s team recruiting rankings after pair of commitments

The Oklahoma Sooners picked up their first commitments in nearly two months with the pledges of linebacker James Nesta and wide receiver Dozie Ezukanma.

Oklahoma now has eight players committed for the 2024 recruiting class, and five of them are considered blue-chip prospects.

The recruiting industry defines a blue-chip recruit as one rated a four or five-star player. Nesta joins Zion Kearney, Jaydan Hardy, Jeremiah Newcombe, and Michael Hawkins as fellow blue-chip prospects.

As the Sooners look to close on several highly regarded prospects, expect to see Oklahoma continue to climb the team recruiting rankings over the next few months. As of Tuesday evening, however, Oklahoma moved into the top 20 in On3’s team recruiting rankings after the pair of commits. After back-to-back top-10 finishes in each of the last two cycles, there’s no reason to believe the Sooners won’t be back in the top 10 at the end of the 2024 cycle.

Here’s a look at how the top 25 stack up and where each team ranks compared to their conference foes for the 2024 recruiting cycle after the commitments of James Nesta and Dozie Ezukanma.

Note: Oklahoma is ranked among SEC teams, and USC is ranked among Big Ten teams to reflect their conference home for the 2024 cycle. Noticeably missing from the top 25 is the Texas Longhorns.

Georgia Bulldogs

SEC Rank: 1

Blue-Chip Commitments: 14

Total Commitments: 19

Highest Rated Commit: 5-Star QB Dylan Raiola (No. 1)

Florida Gators

SEC Rank: 2

Blue-Chip Commitments: 11

Total Commitments: 16

Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star Safety Xavier Filsaime (No. 28)

Ohio State Buckeyes

Big Ten Rank: 1

Blue-Chip Commitments: 12

Total Commitments: 14

Highest Rated Commit: 5-Star WR Jeremiah Smith (No. 2)

Alabama Crimson Tide

SEC Rank: 3

Blue-Chip Commitments: 7

Total Commitments: 8

Highest Rated Commit: 5-Star CB Jaylen Mbakwe (No. 14)

Michigan Wolverines

Big Ten Rank: 2

Blue-Chip Commitments: 11

Total Commitments: 22

Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star QB Jadyn Davis (No. 33)

Clemson Tigers

ACC Rank: 1

Blue-Chip Commitments: 8

Total Commitments: 11

Highest Rated Commit: 5-Star WR Bryant Wesco (No. 18)

USC Trojans

Big Ten Rank: 3

Blue-Chip Commitments: 9

Total Commitments: 12

Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star CB Marcelles Williams (No. 71)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Independent Rank: 1

Blue-Chip Commitments: 11

Total Commitments: 19

Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star WR Cam Williams (No. 36)

South Carolina Gamecocks

SEC Rank: 4

Blue-Chip Commitments: 8

Total Commitments: 11

Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star OT Josiah Thompson (No. 49)

Oregon Ducks

Nov 19, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Marcus Harper II (55) celebrates with Oregon Ducks defensive back Bennett Williams (4) after a game against the Utah Utes at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 20-17. Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 Rank: 1

Blue-Chip Commitments: 10

Total Commitments: 16

Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star CB Ify Obidegwu (No. 102)

LSU Tigers

Apr 17, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers huddle during warm ups before the annual Purple and White spring game at Tiger Stadium. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

SEC Rank: 5

Blue-Chip Commitments: 11

Total Commitments: 18

Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star TE Trey’Dez Green (No. 66)

Penn State Nittany Lions

Big Ten Rank: 4

Blue-Chip Commitments: 9

Total Commitments: 17

Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star ATH Quinton Martin (No. 43)

Florida State Seminoles

Nov 25, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles fans storm the field after defeating the Florida Gators at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

ACC Rank: 2

Blue-Chip Commitments: 6

Total Commitments: 11

Highest Rated Commit: 5-Star TE Landen Thomas (No. 25)

Tennessee Volunteers

SEC Rank: 6

Blue-Chip Commitments: 8

Total Commitments: 13

Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star QB Jake Merklinger (No. 76)

Auburn Tigers

Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers cheerleaders let the flags wave after a score against Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

SEC Rank: 7

Blue-Chip Commitments: 6

Total Commitments: 8

Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star LB Joseph Phillips (No. 133)

Oklahoma Sooners

An Oklahoma helmet is shown on the field before their NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game against Florida in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

SEC Rank: 8

Blue-Chip Commitments: 5

Total Commitments: 8

Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star WR Zion Kearney (No. 68)

Arkansas Razorbacks

Nov 11, 2017; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks helmet during a timeout against LSU Tigers in the first quarter at Tiger Stadium. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

SEC Rank: 9

Blue-Chip Commitments: 5

Total Commitments: 12

Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star DL Charleston Collins (No. 104)

Texas A&M Aggies

Sep 3, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies helmet on the sideline during the second half against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field. Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

SEC Rank: 10

Blue-Chip Commitments: 3

Total Commitments: 7

Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star DL Dealyn Evans (No. 78)

Stanford Cardinal

Nov 20, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; General view of the Stanford Cardinal helmet during the third quarter against the California Golden Bears at Stanford Stadium. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 Rank: 2

Blue-Chip Commitments: 3

Total Commitments: 22

Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star QB Elijah Brown (No. 63)

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Nov 26, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; The Texas Tech Red Raiders celebrate with fireworks after an overtime victory over the Oklahoma Sooners at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 Rank: 1

Blue-Chip Commitments: 4

Total Commitments: 13

Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star OT Ellis Davis (No. 172)

Ole Miss Rebels

Sep 10, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Ole Miss Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins (4) runs the ball against the Central Arkansas Bears during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

SEC Rank: 11

Blue-Chip Commitments: 4

Total Commitments: 12

Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star DL Kamron Beavers (No. 109)

Miami Hurricanes

Oct 30, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes helmets sit on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Heinz Field. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

ACC Rank: 3

Blue-Chip Commitments: 3

Total Commitments: 12

Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star RB Kevin Riley (No. 81)

Mississippi State Bulldogs

SEC Rank: 12

Blue-Chip Commitments: 4

Total Commitments: 13

Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star WR J.J. Harrell (No. 128)

Colorado Buffaloes

Apr 22, 2023; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first half of the spring game at Folsom Filed. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 Rank: 3

Blue-Chip Commitments: 3

Total Commitments: 8

Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star ATH Aaron Butler (No. 93)

Wisconsin Badgers

Dec 7, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin Badgers fans react to a touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half in the 2019 Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten Rank: 5

Blue-Chip Commitments: 2

Total Commitments: 16

Highest Rated Commit: 4-Star TE, Grant Stec (No. 260)

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire