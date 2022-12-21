Sooners miss on No. 1 player from Utah as Tausili Akana commits to Texas

Oklahoma’s first day of the early signing period saw them sign every single recruit that was committed to them. No surprise flips from any current commits. Top target Peyton Bowen flipped, but not to Oklahoma like was being projected. He signed his national letter of intent for Oregon.

The day got even weirder as Oklahoma awaited a decision from Tausili Akana, the No. 1 player in the state of Utah. Like Bowen, Akana had been projected to the Oklahoma Sooners. Akana announced his decision on CBS Sports in front of a beautiful backdrop in his home state of Hawaii.

Akana chose Texas over Oklahoma, LSU, Colorado, and a few others. Akana would have been a great end to an otherwise very good class but just like the Sooners experienced with David Hicks and Peyton Bowen, they couldn’t close the deal.

He’s versatile with a frame that can stand to add a little weight to it, which will allow him to maximize his potential in college. He was recruited by head coach Brent Venables himself.

Venables mentioned in his early signing period press conference that they expected to add around 10 more players before national signing day in February.

We’ll keep you updated as the Sooners look to grow their 2023 recruiting class.

