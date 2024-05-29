Sooners miss match play by one shot

May 28—A furious late charge ended up coming just short for Oklahoma's men's golf team at the NCAA Championship.

The Sooners needed to jump six spots on the third day of the tournament to make the 15-team cut. Midway through Monday's round, they had risen as high as seventh, which would've been high enough to advance to match play where the team title is determined.

A few late errors on the 605-yard par-5 18th hole, the Sooners ended up just one shot outside of the cut in ninth place.

All four of the Sooners' counting scorers came in at one-over or better. Drew Goodman led the way with a two-under 70 to finish in a tie for 35th place in the individual standings.

He tied Ben Lorenz and others at seven-over for the tournament. Lorenz, a senior, earned a spot on the PGA America's Tour after finishing 13th in the PGA TOUR U rankings.

Jase Summy was the Sooners' highest individual finisher, shooting five-over over 72 holes at the Omni La Costa North Course.

During the Sooners' late charge, Goodman eagled the 355-yard par-4 11th hole. Ryder Cowan shook off a bogey on that hole by posting an eagle on the 428-yard par-4 13th hole.

In addition to Lorenz, Luke Kluver is the only other senior that will be graduating from the program. Goodman is a junior, Summy is a sophomore and Cowan is a true freshman.

