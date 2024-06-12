Sooners matchup for ACC-SEC Challenge revealed per report

Moving to the SEC brings new challenges for the Oklahoma Sooners. In addition to the conference schedule, the Sooners will participate in the ACC-SEC challenge for the first time in 2024.

According to a source to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, the Oklahoma Sooners are set to face off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Dec. 3, 2024.

And across the floor from the Sooners will be a player they’re very familiar with, former OU guard Javian McCollum.

McCollum transferred this offseason to Georgia Tech after the Sooners failed to reach the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season under Porter Moser.

The Sooners are hoping this year will be different. But in order to get the tournament, they have to come through in this matchup with Georgia Tech, a team that went 14-18 and 7-13 in ACC play.

Other notable matchups slated for the first week in December include Alabama traveling to Chapel Hill to take on the UNC Tar Heels, Texas playing at North Carolina State, Kentucky will take on Clemson, and Auburn facing Duke in Durham.

NEWS: The 2024 ACC/SEC Challenge is set, per a source. Arkansas @ Miami

Cal @ Mizzou

FSU @ LSU

GT @ OU

UK @ Clemson

ND @ UGA

Ole Miss @ Louisville

SC @ BC

Cuse @ Tenn

Wake @ A&M

Alabama @ UNC

Auburn @ Duke

Pitt @ Miss St

Texas @ NC St

Vandy @ VT

UVA @ UFhttps://t.co/MHnP7ckwh4 — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 12, 2024

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire