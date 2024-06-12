Sooners lose three players to transfer portal

It’s been less than a week since the end of the college softball season and the transfer portal is already picking up steam.

Oklahoma has already had three players enter the portal according to reports. On Monday, D1Softball’s Justin McLeod reported that Avery Hodge, Quincee Lilio and SJ Geurin have all entered the portal.

None of those three players were starters on this year’s squad, but all three saw action.

Hodge was a utility player for the Sooners’ infield, playing in 62 of the team’s 65 games. She often was brought in as a pinch runner and had a fielding percentage of .988.

The sophomore was called on to take over a bigger role during the Sooners’ Women’s College World Series run and became a multi-dimensional threat. She batted .333 during the WCWS and scored four runs.

Lilio appeared in 41 games, but made just two starts. She drove in five runs in her 31 at-bats with a home run against Iowa State on Mar. 10.

Geurin redshirted in 2023, but made nine appearances in the circle this season. Over her 10 innings pitched she allowed four hits, one earned run and three walks with nine strikeouts.

The Sooners are already losing Nicole May, Kelly Maxwell and Karlie Keeney due to graduation. Kierston Deal and Paytn Monticelli will be their only two returning pitchers.

The Sooners’ returning pitchers combined to pitch 96 of the team’s 411 innings this season.

What returning experience do the Sooners have — Oklahoma will have several key spots to fill with 10 seniors leaving the roster in addition to the three transfers.

Only three players are returning that were regular starters for the Sooners this season — Ella Parker, Kasidi Pickering and Cydney Sanders. Three others, Riley Ludlam, Hannah Coor and Maya Bland, have been worked into the lineup throughout the season.

Ludlam took over starting catcher duties when Kinzie Hansen was hurt. She started 21 games and finished with a perfect fielding percentage. Coor has played 103 games over the past three years, but has only started two games.

Bland often saw opportunities as a pinch runner, but batted .333 with four RBI in 15 at-bats.

Freshman Nelly McEnroe-Marinas was a highly-ranked recruit in the 2023 class, but never saw action this season. Oklahoma also signed eight players to the 2024 recruiting class.