Sooners look to build back momentum against BYU

Apr. 10—After seven consecutive road games, Oklahoma returns to Love's Field in a very unfamiliar position.

The Sooners are no longer on top of both major polls, sliding to No. 2 in the latest ESPN.com/USA Softball poll. Not only did they suffer just their second loss in their last 83 games on the road against Texas, they lost again the next day to drop their first conference series since 2011.

Oklahoma now heads back into a conference series with BYU this weekend carrying a one-game lead over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 standings.

But while it was a rare weekend given the program's recent history, it isn't rare for even the top teams around the country. Lately the Sooners have been the only program with a shot at near-perfection over the course of a season.

The last team not named Oklahoma to win a national championship was UCLA in 2019, who finished 56-6 overall. The year before Florida State won it all going 58-12.

And while the Sooners didn't return all of their starting lineup from last year's 61-1 run, they returned seven preseason All-Big 12 selections. They lead in the country in batting average, fielding percentage and on-base percentage.

Perhaps the biggest question marks surrounding the team coming into the Texas series — pitching and defense — were not the reason they struggled last weekend. The Longhorns had 12 hits and scored six runs over the three games.

The Sooners also didn't commit a defensive error.

Over one weekend, perhaps the strongest part of the Sooners' game just failed to connect the way it has all season. In fact, it was the program's lowest offensive output over a conference series since the Big 12 moved to three-game series in 2012.

They batted .247 and scored nine runs, with five coming in a 5-2 win in the opener.

While the Longhorns' pitching staff did a great job of keeping the Sooners' hitters off balance, this wasn't a situation where the defending champs had finally met their match. Texas has struggled defensively at points this season, ranking seventh in the Big 12 in fielding percentage, but kept coming up with big play after big play.

With a home crowd of 1,922 fans behind them, rest of the team seemed to feed off those plays.

After back to back road conference series, the Sooners will be able to lean on their home crowd a little bit more. Oklahoma has four conference series remaining and three of them are at home.

Tarik Masri is the sports editor for The Transcript covering OU athletics and area sports. You can reach him by emailing tarik@normantranscript.com