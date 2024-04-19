Sooners linebacker Lewis Carter showing improvement in second offseason

The talk all offseason has been about the depth and experience the Oklahoma Sooners have on the defensive side of the ball. Though there’s experience, the a lot of the talent on defense is young and still looking to prove itself.

One of the guys who has really come on this spring is linebacker Lewis Carter. Carter was a true freshman last season and mainly played on special teams. He finished the year with seven tackles and was good in those opportunities. But now he’s looking for an expanded role with the team and hoping to make an impact on the defensive side of the ball.

Carter shared with the media how he thinks he’s improved from last year. “Overall just my mentality,” Carter said. “Coming from a young guy to my second year, I want a higher role in the defense and just overall with the team. Just bring a positive attitude and come to work every day.”

Carter has caught the attention of his head coach. If you listen any time Brent Venables talks about Carter, he’s smiling from ear to ear. He knows there is a special player in there who is just waiting to break out.

Will he be able to earn a role and become a major part of the defense? That remains to be seen but he’s got the talent and athleticism to be an impact player in the Sooners linebacker group.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jaron on Twitter @JaronSpor.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire