Sooners linebacker David Ugwoegbu enters the transfer portal

As the Oklahoma Sooners look to retool a defense that struggled throughout much of the 2022 season, they’ll have to do so without veteran linebacker David Ugwoegbu. Ugwoegbu enters the transfer portal as a grad transfer after four seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners.

In his Sooners career, Ugwoegbu accumulated 208 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and four sacks. He played in 36 games for the Oklahoma Sooners. Now, the former four-star linebacker out of Katy, Texas, will look to continue his collegiate career by finding a new opportunity via the transfer portal.

The 6-4 linebacker had his most productive season in 2022. Starting every game for the Sooners, Ugwoegbu recorded 109 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks. He played 919 snaps on the season and was one of three Oklahoma linebackers to play more than 900 snaps in 2022.

An experienced player, Ugwoegbu, will have options at the Power Five level. He had offers from Texas A&M and Alabama coming out of high school.

Ugwoegbu’s departure opens the door presumably for a guy like Jaren Kanak or Kobie McKinzie, who played sparingly over the last half of the season but has a lot of promise in Brent Venables’ defense.

