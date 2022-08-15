OT Anton Harrison named Oklahoma’s best 2023 NFL draft prospect by ESPN
Looking ahead to the 2023 NFL draft, ESPN's Matt Miller considers Anton Harrison the Oklahoma Sooners' best NFL prospect heading into 2022.
Looking ahead to the 2023 NFL draft, ESPN's Matt Miller considers Anton Harrison the Oklahoma Sooners' best NFL prospect heading into 2022.
There's hope that Montrell Washington may be the long-term solution to one of the Broncos' biggest Achilles' heels: special teams.
Zalatoris is no longer the best on the PGA Tour without a victory. Already a force in the majors, Zalatoris got that first win out of the way with clutch putts and smart decisions to beat Sepp Straka and capture the first FedEx Cup playoffs event. “It's hard to say, ‘About time,’ when it's your second year on tour, but it's about time," Zalatoris said.
D.J. Moore's cameo took place during "Fan Fest," an event organized by the Carolina Panthers.
As the 49ers continue to wait for a trade opportunity to surface for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, a recent report will make it even harder for a team to justify rolling the dice on Garoppolo, with or without an injury to its current starting quarterback. A recent report seriously questions the extent of Jimmy Garoppolo’s commitment [more]
The Browns opened the preseason with their only road game of August 2022. And the fans in Jacksonville let quarterback Deshaun Watson hear it. The three-word chant included a four-letter word, and the video went viral, with 3.3 million views so far. And if that’s the product of a preseason game in Jacksonville, what happens [more]
The first week of the NFL preseason featured a few star turns from rookie quarterbacks and wide receivers as well as some notable missteps.
Who are Mike Tomlin's five best NFL coaches? He shared the list.
Here are the biggest winners and losers from Week 1 of the preseason for the Raiders
The second leg of the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs is at the Wilmington Country Club for the BMW Championship.
The condition of Soldier Field in Chicago created concern on Saturday, along with a complaint from NFL Players Association president JC Tretter. The turf at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas looked even worse during Sunday’s preseason opener between the Vikings and Raiders. The grass on the playing surface along the sidelines had plenty of bare [more]
The Vikings come up short in their preseason opener against the Raiders.
What an interesting sequence of events.
Nothing better than watching Marcus Mariota get a chance to prove himself as a starting QB.
Sam Howell is one of preseason Week 1's "winners."
As is usually the case, social media was a mess when it came to Cameron Smith's playoff penalty.
A former Nebraska Cornhuskers DT made a big tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Bears are 1-0 in the preseason. Josh Schrock hands out grades for the offense, defense and specials teams from the win over the Chiefs.
Goiti Yamauchi beat Neiman Gracie by second-round knockout with an uppercut at Bellator 284 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was given a preview on Friday of what road games will be like when he resumes his NFL career full time. Watson was given a six-game suspension earlier this month by an independent adjudicator after allegations of sexual misconduct involving more than two dozen women. The NFL wants a longer suspension and has lodged an appeal, with the league’s commissioner, Roger Goodell, saying the quarterback had displayed “egregious” and “predatory behavior”.
The Panthers waived five players ahead of the preseason's first roster reduction deadline.