Sooners lean on offense to outlast UT Arlington

Apr. 9—UT Arlington loaded up the bases twice in the final inning to score five run, but couldn't overcome a dominant start from Oklahoma at the plate Tuesday night.

Three of the Sooners' first four batters were either walked or hit by a pitch. As Michael Snyder was walked to load the bases with one out, a throwing error by the Mavericks' catcher allowed the Sooners' first run to score.

Jaxon Willits hit a single up the middle of the field to score two runs and cap a four-run first inning.

After hitting 12 home runs over three games against Oklahoma State last weekend, the Sooners found plenty of success without the long ball on Tuesday.

They scored five more runs in the third inning and finished with 13 hits in a 11-9 win.

Seven of the Mavericks' nine runs came in the final three frames. The Sooners started Carson Atwood at pitcher and he allowed no hits and no walks over the first inning.

They used nine other pitchers the rest of the way out, who combined to allow eight hits and nine earned runs.

Anthony Mackenzie went 3-4 at the plate with an RBI-triple to right center field in the seventh inning. Isaiah Lane entered the game with 22 at-bats and four hits over 10 appearances, but caught fire on Tuesday night with three hits in four at-bats.

Easton Carmichael scored two runs in the third on a double into left field.

It was the Sooners' second win over the Mavericks this season, winning 5-1 on March 13. They improve to 18-14 overall entering a big conference series against Kansas State this weekend.

The Wildcats are one game behind the Sooners in third in the Big 12 standings. The Sooners are tied with West Virginia for the top spot at 8-4 in conference play.