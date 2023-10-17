Sooners LB Danny Stutsman named to ESPN Midseason All-America team

The Oklahoma Sooners are a much better team than they were a year ago. There’s a lot of work to do, but through six games, the Sooners have proven to be incredibly improved.

On defense, Oklahoma is tied for seventh in the nation with the Georgia Bulldogs, allowing 14 points per game. They lead the nation in interceptions and turnover differential. It’s been an incredible team effort from the defensive front to the linebackers to the secondary. Everyone’s played a part in the resurgent defensive effort.

The face of that defensive resurgence plays linebacker for the Oklahoma Sooners. Danny Stutsman has taken on a significant leadership role and taken his game to another level.

He’s leading the Big 12 in total tackles with 58 and No. 2 in the conference in tackles for loss with 10.5. His big year has earned a selection to ESPN’s midseason All-American team.

A year ago, Stutsman led the Big 12 in total tackles, and he has taken his game to another level this season on an Oklahoma defense that has given up more than 20 points only once. Stutsman leads the Sooners with 10.5 tackles for loss. Most notably, he has grown more comfortable in pass coverage and took an interception back 30 yards for a touchdown earlier this season. – Chris Low, ESPN

Stutsman had a good year in 2022, but was overextended because the Sooners struggled to get off the field and had little depth at linebacker. Well, they’ve significantly improved their third down and red zone defense and the Sooners depth is much better.

Through six games in 2022, Stutsman played an average of 67.5 snaps per game. In the first six games this season, he’s averaging just 59 snaps a game. That’s 48 fewer snaps or nearly a game’s worth of snaps that Stutsman hasn’t had to play because Oklahoma’s defense is better, and the depth is better, keeping him fresher.

Stutsman is the face of a defense that’s playing really good football. Now they have six games to continue to prove they’re a unit capable of winning a Big 12 championship or more. If he can continue his high level of play, it’s going to be difficult for teams score on or beat the Oklahoma Sooners in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire