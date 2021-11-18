Sooners LB Caleb Kelly to make an appearance on Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff

It was a disappointing way to end his time with the Oklahoma Sooners, but veteran linebacker Caleb Kelly isn’t letting it slow him down. The veteran linebacker has still been out at practice according to Head Coach Lincoln Riley and continues to make his presence felt as a leader of the squad.

Riley when speaking to the media on Tuesday said, “Yeah, it’s horrible man. But, honestly, it’s probably been made easier by his willingness to just accept it and just bounce right along. He’s been out at practice with a smile on his face. Been around the guys. Same energy.”

Riley added, “Hasn’t really changed him. I think for him, it’s just a recognition that it’s kind of time for the next chapter in his life. He’s not sitting there dwelling on it or poor me. Great example to a lot of people because a lot of people wouldn’t handle it that well. He’s been great and that’s why whatever he chooses to do next, he’s going to be pretty darn good at it.”

Could that next thing that Riley’s talking about be in the broadcast booth? Caleb Kelly’s about to get an opportunity.

After he made it known that his playing days in Norman were over, Kelly reached out to his first coach at the University of Oklahoma, Bob Stoops, about making an appearance on Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff. With Big Noon Kickoff set to take place in Norman, it looks like the fan favorite will be getting his wish as former head coach and Fox studio analyst Bob Stoops is making it happen for this Saturday.

Confirmed @calebkkelly on the show Saturday with Big Noon Kickoff Team. Love my guys!!!!!! https://t.co/CJ7kttBarb — Bob Stoops (@CoachBobStoops) November 17, 2021

It’s certainly not the way anyone would have written the story of Caleb Kelly’s career at Oklahoma. Especially the ending. But Kelly continues to prove time and time again what a difference maker he is. This time, it’s the attitude he’s taken from this latest injury. Kelly’s not letting it be a setback, instead using it to turn the page into the next chapter of his life.